Doctor Who: Olly Alexander should be the new leader | Doctor Who





Olly Alexander, the singer and pop actor who starred this year in Russell T Davies’ drama It’s Sin, is set to be Doctor Who’s next main character. Sunday the sun said Alexander was discussing final details with the BBC to succeed Jodie Whittaker and become the 14th Doctor. If that happened, Alexander, 30, would be the first gay actor to play Time Lord. Whittakers’ departure from Doctor Who has not been announced, although rumors abound that the next series and two special episodes, which air next year, will be his last releases. Whittaker joined the series in 2017, regenerating Peter Capaldi to become the first woman to play the Doctor. The BBC said on Sunday it had no official comment on the matter. He released a statement attributed to a BBC insider who said: As always, the bosses are keeping a low profile on what they have planned but, with filming still underway, they clearly have plans for the episodes to unfold. much later in 2022, so there’s a lot more to come for Jodies Doctor. According to reports, Alexander is backed by Davies, who relaunched the franchise in 2005 after a 16-year hiatus. He was the showrunner of the series starring Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant as The Doctor. Alexander was best known as the frontman of Years & Years before proving he was a hugely talented actor in Davies’ recent Channel 4 drama, It’s a Sin. For some, he also stole the show at this year’s Brit Awards with a duet with Elton John. Speculation as to who will be the next Doctor is up there with who the next James Bond will be with. Names that have recently emerged for the Doctor include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Michaela Coel, Richard Ayoade, Kelly Macdonald, Jodie Comer and Tom Rosenthal. The casting of Alexander wouldn’t come as a surprise, but the rumor could also be false given the high level of secrecy surrounding the series. Whittaker, 39, spoke last week about how difficult it was not to reveal that she was chosen. The hardest secret to keep was mine! she said. It was a very long time in my life, the gap between hearing to play the Doctor, receiving him and announcing him. Professionally, I was the only person on my team who knew that I had been chosen. I would be sent auditions and I would go [faux diva voice] I’m so sorry, I don’t really want to impose myself on this. In 2017, some newspapers reported that the next doctor would definitely be Waller-Bridge. Others said it would be Kris Marshall. It also didn’t mean that maybe it wasn’t Alexander.

