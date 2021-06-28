Installation of new Fort Irwin Garrison Commander Jason Clarke

A new leader is the head of the Fort Irwin Residential Center, where approximately 21,000 US servicemen and their families live alongside the Armys National Training Center and a NASA space communications complex.

Col. Jason A. Clarket took over as garrison commander at Fort Irwin on Friday in a change of command ceremony that bid farewell to his predecessor, Col Jeanette A. Martin. The role of the garrison commander is similar to that of a city mayor, Fort Irwin spokesman Abe Dawoud told the Daily Press. The role changes hands every two years.

Clarke was made a second lieutenant in 1998, according to a biography provided during the ceremony. He then served as a platoon leader in the 95th Military Police Battalion before moving to Special Forces. He has served in a number of military roles and deployed for operations in Africa, Europe, the Middle East and elsewhere.

Clarke graduated from the US Army War College as a Senior Army Fellow at its Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies. In civilian education, he received an undergraduate degree in criminal justice from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, and a master’s degree in defense analysis from Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey.

Martin’s tenure was complicated by the emergence of COVID-19 early in his tenure. Clarke says he hopes to help the High Desert military base return to pre-pandemic form, while expanding its reach to new civilian communities.

Clarke said he has yet to have a chance to sit down with Barstow Mayor Paul Courtney, who attended the ceremony, to discuss a revival of Fort Irwin’s various economic and public commitments. in the nearby town, most of which have been interrupted by the pandemic.

However, the new garrison commander hopes to redevelop military base connections both in the High Desert and beyond.

I want to continue to develop relationships in Barstow and Victorville, in the LA Basin, all the way to the Vegas area, Clarke told the Daily Press after the ceremony. He said Fort Irwin introduced Chapter 51 of the Las Vegas-based Special Forces Association, calling it “something that has never happened before.”

Clarkes’ jurisdiction does not include the more than 750,000 acre National Training Center which covers most of the Fort Irwins territory.

Instead, it will focus on a piece of land that the military has dug near its southeast end and designated as its cantonment, the residential area for interns and people with long-term roles at the base.

His functions within the cantonment will be multiple. According to on the Army website, they include:

emergency services such as Fort Irwins Military Police, fire protection, and police and community liaison services

the base public affairs office

human resources divisions for military personnel

continuing education services

the military drug addiction program

public works such as maintenance and infrastructure

veterans services.

About 21,000 people live in the Fort Irwins cantonment, according to the US military website Military OneSource. This includes more than 6,000 soldiers on rotation at the National Training Center, 4,580 active duty personnel, 4,000 civilian workers, nearly 6,000 family members and approximately 88 Reserve or National Guard members.

Fort Irwin maintains a small town atmosphere with town hall meetings and other community forums, although 4,000 to 5,000 troops from other facilities pass through the CNT each month, the website says.

The cantonment offers restaurants, arcades, and other hospitality and entertainment centers common to any other bustling American city. Separated from the more standard Army barracks, several private housing estates line the roads near the base visitors’ entrance on Fort Irwin Road, such as The Villages at Fort Irwin, where spacious and well-maintained two-story homes contrast with each other. with low-income communities in the surrounding High Desert.

Clarke said he still had to assess some aspects of the risks posed by the virus before a full return to normalcy in the cantonment, but he said mask mandates had already been relaxed in facilities unrelated to the virus. child care system from the base, hospital or medical clinic.

If you are vaccinated you can attend events without a mask like what you saw today at the change of command ceremony, he said.

Clarke said he was very excited to meet the demands and needs of the residents of Fort Irwin.

Fix the things that are broken, get us out of this COVIDera and go back to pre-COVIDera, he said. I think on the other hand, what worries me the most is that there is a lot going on in being a garrison commander. Really understanding these parts, and how I can use them to our advantage, will improve Part 1.

