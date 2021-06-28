Assessment: In Pixars Luca, young life as a stolen adventure | Entertainment

Connect with us

A vivid and luminous fable of aerial adventures and identity beneath the surface, Enrico Casarosas Luca, a summery and shimmering fairy tale of fishes out of water is one of the purest and condensed enchantments of Pixars.

Pixar has dived into the sea before, of course, in the aquatic world of Finding Nemo and Finding Dory. Lush, detailed waters have been sprinkled in many studio films, from The Good Dinosaur’s tumultuous river to the foamy waves of Piper’s seaside. A personal favorite: how, after the frantic chase of Paris in Ratatouille, the little chef Skinner is furiously agitated in the Seine.

However, at Luca we were in the ocean longingly gazing at another world, which just happens to be our own. Luca Paguro (Jacob Tremblay) is a 13-year-old sea monster who lives off the Italian Riviera. He’s a farm boy, like many protagonists before him, with dreams of another forbidden kingdom that Luca shepherds goats, instead of goats, on submarine pastures. For him, the surface is a magical and unknowable place that he has only heard rumors from his grandmother (Sandy Martin), who quickly silenced his protective parents (Maya Rudolph, Jim Gaffigan).

However, the curiosity and impulses of another sea monster more accustomed to the land, Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer), force Luca to swim to a beach and walk ashore. He watches Alberto do it first. When Luca pulls himself together, the transformation is immediate. End turns into a foot. The tail disappears. And a boy with very sea legs comes forward, falling quickly on his face and collapsing to the ground like a fish.

The walk comes pretty quickly, however, and through Lucas’s eyes we see again the wonders of the blue sky surface, the swaying trees, the rustling grass. Luca and Alberto (who already owns a fort with collected treasures) rush to frolic in all the pleasure of being human. Luca, feeling guilty, keeps saying he’s about to go home. But he can’t help it. In Luca, youth is a stolen adventure.

They did not understand everything. Alberto, more confident and reckless than Luca, calls a phonograph a magical singing machine and thinks the stars in the night sky are little glittering anchovies. But they are absolutely certain of one thing: the Vespa is the greatest human invention. This draws them to the nearby town of Portorosso (the name sounds like a nod to Studio Ghibli’s great and most European gun, Porco Rosso), a quintessential Italian hamlet with a village fountain and a La Strada poster on the wall. It’s the end of the 1950s.

They quickly recognize an unexpected danger. Portorosso is adorned with images of slain and slaughtered sea monsters. The whole town lives in fear of them, a concern reflected by the Lucas family who tremble at the thought of earth monsters. To reveal their true nature would be suicidal, and all it takes is a water balloon or a little rain to ruin their human disguises. Still, that doesn’t stop Luca and Alberto from competing in a triathlon in the hopes of winning a Vespa, or befriending a village girl, Giuilia (Emma Berman), with a formidable fishing father (Marco Barricelli).

It would be easy to label Luca, who arrives on Disney + Friday, Pixar miner. Its visuals, while alluring, don’t push new digital terrain like many Pixar animations do. There is no existential journey in the spirit, beyond the grave or in the heavens. They are a couple of children growing up in a sunny summer.

However, I think Luca’s modesty is part of what makes him great. As much as Pixars’ recent production (Soul, Onward, Coco) has been daringly conceptual, it sometimes feels like the studio and its artists are too focused on mapping new narrative territory. Luca, Pixars’ shortest feature film since its debut (Toy Story), is modest, straightforward, and classic. Looks like Pixars is coming out of Italo Calvinos’ Italian tales.

Casarosas’ film comes and goes like a gentle summer breeze, but that doesn’t stop it from being utterly charming and, by the time of its magnificent final shot, a little devastating too. In Sweet Sea Monsters Who Just Wanna Do What Other Kids Do, Luca finds a simple and beautiful metaphor for anyone who needs to hide in order to fit in. It left me with a fish eater smile anyway.

Luca, a Walt Disney Co. outlet, is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association of America for his crass humor, language, some thematic elements, and brief violence. Duration: 95 minutes. Three and a half stars out of four.

