Gaming News: EA Voice Actor in Sims Explains Simlish Language | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fan idea goes viral and more







(Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) signage is displayed as attendees line up for the EA Play event ahead of the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, United States on Saturday, June 8, 2019.



EA’s voice actor finally explains why The Sims are talking in “Simlish,” and a fan’s suggestion for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is going viral.

EA Sims ‘Simlish’ Finally Explained

First reported by Comic, one of EA’s popular games, The sims language, has been a unique language if you’ve ever had the chance to hear it. Krizia Bajos, one of the voice actors who lent her talent to the game, explained the now not-so-fictional language on a social media platform, TikTok.

Bajos said that the Simlish language was created years ago so that people can play the game regardless of what language they are native to and can be understood by gamers. The Simlish language is contagious despite its gibberish nature. People could understand the concept of what they are talking about given the actions performed by each character.

Bajos in the video said that the game is made available to everyone and that “no one feels left out, everyone feels included”. Even the music tracks from the game are incorporated into the Simlish vocabulary!

Read more: The sequel to “Mass Effect 3:” is most likely to follow this ending

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 viral idea from fan

As of yet, there is no formal news from the game makers in the studio at Insomniac Games regarding its release yet, which is driving fans crazy for the theories, suggestions, and topics regarding the game. these stories was a fan suggestion on Reddit which has since gone viral.

The suggestion says that Imsoniac would have to implement a glide mechanism, a possibility that the canvas sway and high speed glide would be “bonkers.” After fans read the suggestion, it immediately got massive upvotes, meaning people have spoken.

Regardless of the amazing idea worthy of the The Incredible Spider-Man, it might be a long time yet before fans can see if this will be implemented in the game. It’s a good thing there has been a new spinoff game until it’s called Marvel’s Spider-Man. : Miles Morales to keep fans busy on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.

More news about

Stick to the news regarding consoles, the Playstation Store has a massive sale going on right now, and you guessed it, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is on sale. The base game and the Ultimate edition are available for $ 29.99 and $ 49.69, respectively.

Other notable games on sale are Demon’s Souls, which has a 30% discount, and the Digital Deluxe Edition sees its price reduced by 22%. Since the beginnings of Demon’s Souls, it has carved out a place for itself in the hardcore survival genre that people play even years after.

Last but not least is The Nioh collection which contains both Nioh and Nioh 2 at a fixed price or at a lower cost. There are still more games on sale, but these are the three you should get or treat yourself to if you don’t already have them.

Read more: ‘Demon Slayer’ game set to release in October for fans, more info and a YouTube trailer

This article is the property of Tech Times

Written by Alec G.

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.