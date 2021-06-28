Mick Foley praises Bollywood Boyz after WWE launch



Wrestling legend Mick Foley praised the Bollywood Boyz after receiving their release from WWE. Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra, also known as Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, were featured in the latest round of WWE outings. The company fired a total of 14 WWE Superstars this week, with most of the names coming from 205 Live and NXT. Foley, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, often praises today’s WWE Superstars. After the release of The Bollywood Boyz, he took to Twitter to urge wrestling promoters to hire the tag team for their shows. If you are a promoter, you need @BollywoodBoyz in your program! I’m sorry to hear they’ve been fired, but Gurv & Harv will make every show they are on, anywhere in the world, a better show to have. I wish you both the best! https://t.co/epWg8jdXsp – Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 27, 2021 You were amazing, you worked hard, and you always wanted everyone who worked with you to shine a little brighter. And these blows! https://t.co/REQoCZne1m – Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 27, 2021 Former WWE Main List stars Ariya Daivari, Fandango, Killian Dain, Tony Nese and Tyler Breeze were among the biggest names to receive their pitches. Arturo Ruas, August Gray, Curt Stallion, Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel), Marina Shafir and Tino Sabbatelli have also been released from their contracts. The Bollywood Boyz / Singh Brothers in WWE After appearing on 205 Live and NXT, The Bollywood Boyz became known as The Singh Brothers on the WWE Main List in 2017. Repackaged as Sunil Singh and Samir Singh, they worked alongside Jinder Mahal during his reign as WWE Champion. All the bumps, torn cruciate ligaments, dislocated shoulders, it all paid off in the last 5 years. And how ironic, we ended our last game with a misplaced shoulder It is normal that we are made redundant while we report to wrestling training; we love what we do, with passion. – Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 25, 2021 As the tweet above shows, both men have suffered injuries in recent years. Harv underwent surgery in 2018 to repair an ACL injury, while Gurv dislocated his right shoulder earlier this month in a game at 205 Live. The Bollywood Boyz lost their final WWE TV Tag Match to August Gray and Ikemen Jiro on 205 Live on May 18. Gurv’s last fight ended in a loss to Grayson Waller on June 8. Log in / Register to reply











