Monroe County Fair to Open Monday





A meeting with dinosaurs, a demolition derby, a pigeon show and a baby contest will all be presented at the Monroe County Fair from June 28 to July 4 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. Each day will feature a variety of contests, entertainment and cattle auctions, as well as food and art vendors. According to Monroe County Fairgrounds website, 5 years old and under get free entry to the fair, 6-12 year olds are $ 2 per person for a daily pass and $ 5 for a weekly pass and those 13 and over are $ 3 per person for a daily pass and $ 10 for a weekly pass. This year our admission fees have changed, said Tonya Clark, secretary of the Monroe County Fair’s executive board. Parking is free this year, but entry is per person, which is different from previous years. From Tuesday, Luehrs Ideal Rides will be offering carnival rides. Tickets and hours of operation for the carnival rides will differ by day, and visitors will have the option to purchase individual tickets or unlimited armbands, according to the Monroe County Fairgrounds website. The fair’s website also says they are taking precautions to follow Bloomington Health Department protocol and ensure COVID security on the ground. I was hoping for a big crowd and I know people will be more careful, Clark said. We have set up additional disinfection stations and we have a cleaning team that comes at night to carry out additional disinfection of the buildings. Throughout the week, bands like the Grace Scott Band, Mike Norris, Clint Zimmerman, Moonshine Mary and Kent Todd & Friends will perform on the Free Stage. The Farm Bureau Music Stage will feature artists Cook & Belle, Cody Ikerd & The Sidewinders, Corey Cox, Derik Weidner and Twang Factor, according to the fair’s website. According to the fair’s website, free events such as the laser tag, Dino Meet & Greet, and Bear Hollow woodcarving will take place on the North and South Lawns throughout the week. Those interested in vehicular sports can attend Go Kart, 4Wheeler and Dirt Bike Flat Track races on Mondays, 4-wheel motocross and ATV races on Tuesday, and Pit Bikes mini sprints and motocross on Thursdays. The Demolition Derby will take place on Saturday. All of these events take place at the grandstand, with an admission fee of $ 10 for adults and $ 5 admission for children 12 and under, according to the website. There are also breeding events, including the Three Bar J-IPRA Rodeo which takes place at the grandstand on Fridays at 7pm. Throughout the week, 4-H animal shows will take place daily with events such as the Rabbit Show on Saturday and Sunday. , dairy show on Tuesday and dog agility show on Friday. All livestock shows except small animals will take place in the show arena, Clark said. The small animals are in the barn and the animal auction will be on the free stage. The Monroe County Fair, an institution since 1855, offers people the opportunity to experience unique entertainment, thrilling rides, adorable animals and a range of crafts, farming, baking and many other trades besides the Monroe County has to offer. People should go to their local fair and see all of the hard work the members have done over the past six months, said Monroe 2021 Fair Queen Karis Klein.







