Star Trek actor William Shatner, 90, admits loneliness was “a huge aspect” of fame | Ents & Arts News





Actor William Shatner has revealed that loneliness is a “huge aspect” of his Star Trek fame. Shatner, 90, rose to fame as Captain James T Kirk, commanding officer of the USS Enterprise spacecraft in Star Trek, which lasted from 1966 to 1969. He has reprized the role several times over the years, and has starred in hundreds of other movies and TV shows. But recalling the peak of his fame in a song from an upcoming album, he admitted to feeling isolated, despite his success. Picture:

Shatner as Captain James T Kirk in Star Trek

“Loneliness is a huge part of how I felt all those years ago, but I’m still alive, I’ve always survived the loneliness,” he said. Shatner, who has been married four times and has three children, was referring to a song from his new album Love, Death And Horses, due out this summer. He said: “The album is autobiographical and one of the songs is about loneliness, how loneliness was part of my life. Subscribe to the Backstage podcast on Apple podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Streamer “It’s a part of everyone’s life, no matter how much attention you receive, how happy you marry, and how many children you have. “Like the song says, we’re all basically alone and the big mystery is, will there be someone at the end?” Shatner said he wished he had known that being so famous would lead to feelings of loneliness. “If I had known all of these things, maybe I would have appeased this, but if I knew then what I know now, I wouldn’t know now what I know,” he said. Picture:

Shatner is pictured on the 35th anniversary of the television franchise

His latest role is alongside Jean Smart as a retired NASA test pilot in the movie Senior Moment. He claims his agent faces ageism when selecting him for roles, stating, “They talk about” can we take over this guy? But he says he’s “the most creative” at 90 years old than he’s ever been. Senior Moment is available from June 28.

