Real magicians participate in Hollywood magic

Just like the action sequences, magic in the cinema is extremely impressive sometimes because it can impress the audience and make the impossible quite possible because with a little help from Hollywood and a lot of time forgetting what is practical and what could happen compared to what is happening. going on, magic comes across as one of the greatest things in movies. The only problem is that sometimes it is necessary to call out what is true and what is false. Hollywood is here to make things look better and amaze audiences in a way that will keep them watching, not necessarily to fool them, but to keep their audiences happy. In that regard, some of the stuff that is seen on the screen tends to be a bit overplayed and bloated in order to make it even more amazing. This sort of thing is very typical of Hollywood since it’s gambling, and making it all better is the way people in Hollywood get paid. No matter what profession, hobby, or passion, there will be times when those who know her best will be able to spot most of what is real and what is not.

The sleight of hand is one of the greatest practices in Hollywood movies, as it is one of the easiest to produce on screen given that it is only a skillful deception. . It could be cheating on someone right in front of you or cheating on a group with a feat of manual dexterity that leaves people in awe, but it is also one of the best things any magician can have in their mind. bag to the most important. The thing about the scene in Now You See Me 2 is that the riders are in a room where there are literally lines of sight everywhere that could pick up on what they’re doing, and somehow. , people who check them for a hidden device are always conveniently looking the other way. This is Hollywood, because if there were four people suspected of having stolen or tampered with something important, they probably would have watched closely and not be able to perform the feats that are so awesome but also horribly. visible.

Some might mean that there is a good chance that their the practice has paid off and they’re just that good, but there’s a group of armed guards watching all four of them constantly while they’re being vetted, and like it or not, this card flips, or is in peripheral vision of someone, or even is visible when webbed, would have been detected fairly quickly. In the movies, there’s usually something that’s been done to pull the wool over the eyes of the audience, like the denial of all sound when Ethan Hunt plays a sleight of hand with the top secret roster that he and his little one group flew to Langley. in Mission: impossible. As one of the men above said, there would be a sound if a record was slipped inside a jacket, and oddly enough, in the movie, there isn’t one. Add to that the fact that Ethan was bluffing and the other man had the actual roster, and it’s a pretty interesting tip.

The magic in movies is really awesome most of the time, as Hollywood takes the most practical effects and does what can be done with them to make them even more awesome. These tricks that are actually performed by the actors are even better because it means that the actors have taken the time to learn the steps, and in some cases are actually students of magic and have a very deep respect for it. This is what separates some of the best in the business from those who are just taking action, because enjoying what you’re doing and practicing it off-screen makes a big difference in delivery and delivery. staged since Dave Franco and Tom Cruise put on a good comment in their respective films and managed to get audiences to raise their eyebrows at their antics. Showmanship is, after all, one of the hallmarks of a good magician, and something everyone is familiar with.

So yes, Hollywood reinforces the magical act of many actors in a lot of movies, but that’s for good reason since the average act of magic isn’t meant to impress a large audience unless it’s performed on a stage and for a purpose. The fact that Hollywood movies are looking to improve acts of magic isn’t that big of a deal, but it’s worth noting which parts are legitimate and which parts are less than impressive because they needed a lot of help. Overall, Magic makes a great addition to many movies.