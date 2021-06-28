BMW X3 makes Hollywood debut in Marvel’s Black Widow





Bmw and Marvel Studios recently announced their partnership which will result in the appearance of the German automaker’s latest sports activity vehicle (SAV) in the Marvel Cinematic Universes (MCU) spy thriller alongside Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. bmw-x3-1 Scheduled for worldwide release on July 9 the BMW X3 will make its Hollywood debut in the Black Widow with the Series 2 Gran Coup. Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the shoot straight from BMW’s YouTube channel here. This is the very first time that BMW has worked with Marvel Studios, and the result is nothing short of breathtaking, said Jens Thiemer, BMW’s senior vice president for customer and brand. BMW X3 and 2 Series Gran Coup playing key roles in Black Widow is part of our marketing strategy, adding strong emotional value to the communication of these models. As moving and compelling stories play an increasing role in our brand communication, we look forward to continuing to work with Marvel Studios. According to BMW, the collaboration between the automaker and the studio should continue beyond Black Widow. There’s no better vehicle to take us on Natasha’s journey as she sorts through her past than a BMW, said Mindy Hamilton, senior vice president of partnership marketing at The Walt Disney Company. The Gran Coup X3 and 2 Series are sleek and agile, just like Black Widow, and we’re so excited for the world to see where we were together in July. bmw-x3 Cars used for filming Black Widow will go directly to BMW world in Munich. BMW will showcase the actual vehicles in a special exhibition slated to run for several weeks, coinciding with the opening of the films. On display will be the Bmw x3 which is the subject of heavy fire in one of the chase sequences of the films as well as BMW 2 Series Gran Coup with its clear physical markings exciting action stunts. In addition, the automotive brand will launch the Emotional Virtual Experience (EVE) which allows BMW customers to experience the two vehicle models featured in Marvel Studios Black Widow: the BMW X3 M and the BMW 2 Series Gran Coup, through a photorealistic 3D representation. The story continues Thanks to EVE VR, the Series 2 X3 and Gran Coup have been digitized and are preconfigured for customers who want a virtual preview of the vehicle models featured in the film. EVE is now available in more than 2,000 BMW dealers and branches around the world. BMW Pictures Read also : New BMW X3 and X4 get optional driver assistance upgrades and engine refresh for M versions BMW to launch i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50 in US by first quarter 2022 BMW reveals details on upcoming iX xDrive50

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos