Set during the post-apartheid Renaissance period in South Africa, African / American chronicles the rise of the South African hip hop scene. Based on the true story of Howard University alumnus Sydney Hall aka Syd Money (Mensa) and her collaboration with South African hip-hop pioneer Linda Mkhize aka ProKid, who would have turned 40 today hui. Sadly, ProKid passed away in 2018 following a seizure.

The Soweto-born artist is known for helping popularize rap in a mix of English and vernac (isiZulu and South African slang), also known as rap Kasi.

When asked why she picked this movie out of the many on offer, Ms. Carter replied:

I am delighted to tell this vibrant story about survival and cultural identities. The African American ignites the sense of the right place, the right time in a way that makes you believe you can do whatever you want.

The screenplay is being written by actor / screenwriter Jamie Burton-Oare and writer / director Skye Dennis, who will also direct. In addition to Carter, the film is produced by actor / producer Lanre Idewu (HBO Maxs South Side), Hall and Dennis for A Mamas Boy Productions and Rashidi Hendrix (Hulus Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case) for Metallic. Entertainment.

