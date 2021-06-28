Entertainment
Hollywood costume designer Ruth Carter tries her hand at production with “African / American”
* BlackFilmandTV.com learned it exclusively from its new Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Coming 2 America and its Oscar sequel, Black Panther, legendary costume designer. @therealruthecarterwill take her for a foray into production with African / American, a hip hop drama starring Grammy-nominated artist and activist Roc Nation,@vicmensa
Set during the post-apartheid Renaissance period in South Africa, African / American chronicles the rise of the South African hip hop scene. Based on the true story of Howard University alumnus Sydney Hall aka Syd Money (Mensa) and her collaboration with South African hip-hop pioneer Linda Mkhize aka ProKid, who would have turned 40 today hui. Sadly, ProKid passed away in 2018 following a seizure.
The Soweto-born artist is known for helping popularize rap in a mix of English and vernac (isiZulu and South African slang), also known as rap Kasi.
When asked why she picked this movie out of the many on offer, Ms. Carter replied:
I am delighted to tell this vibrant story about survival and cultural identities. The African American ignites the sense of the right place, the right time in a way that makes you believe you can do whatever you want.
The screenplay is being written by actor / screenwriter Jamie Burton-Oare and writer / director Skye Dennis, who will also direct. In addition to Carter, the film is produced by actor / producer Lanre Idewu (HBO Maxs South Side), Hall and Dennis for A Mamas Boy Productions and Rashidi Hendrix (Hulus Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case) for Metallic. Entertainment.
Get MORE NEWS LIKE THIS ON EURWEB: Vanessa Estelle Williams talks about loving a woman, colorism and Wesley Snipes tea | EURexclusiveSEE
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]