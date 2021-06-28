Did you love Yami Gautam’s simple mangalsutra? Other actresses who have sported similar sobers





Actresses who sported a simple mangalsutra after marriage When a bride is getting ready for the big day, one of the biggest concerns of the day is choosing the right jewelry. While each piece of jewelry has a special meaning on D-Day, nothing can match the holiness of a mangasutra. The word mangal means auspicious and sutra means thread, so to put it simply, it means a thread that binds you to your soul mate. Many Bollywood actresses have been seen proudly wearing their mangasutra. Recently, Yami Gautam was spotted wearing her gorgeous mangasutra after her marriage to Aditya Dhar. In a now-viral photo, Yami was dressed in a traditional green saree, sporting vermilion and a studded diamond mangasutra. the mangasutra was simple yet elegant and looked like a perfect combination of traditional style with a modern look. This look reminded us of many Bollywood stars who went for a simple yet beautiful look. mangasutra after marriage. Before we get into them, let’s take a look at Yami Gautam’s look: Here’s the Bollywood diva who made headlines for her simple yet stylish mangasutra: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan The diva was stunned as a bride in 2007 when she married Abhishek Bachchan. Post her wedding, she was seen in a beautiful mangasutra. According to various reports, the mangasutra is worth over Rs 40 lakh and includes a black pearl necklace with a diamond pendant. Deepika padukone The style of Deepika Padukone is generally chic and minimalist. This feeling is also reflected in his mangalsutra. The mangalsutra has a single diamond pendant in the center of a string of pearls. Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra lives the life in which she gets the best of both worlds. This is the reason why she also opted for a unique mangasutra. The diva flaunted her mangalsutra Sabyasachi, a huge drop-shaped diamond in the center with three smaller diamonds above it as she walked towards a bride. Anushka sharma Anushka Sharma likes to keep her tradition when she appears as a newlywed. The mangalsutra is encrusted with diamonds and a hanging flower. It has two chains of black pearls which give it a more traditional look. Sonam kapoor The diva loves to show off her mangalsutra if not around her neck, then around her wrist of course. The actress designed her mangalsutra, which had the sun signs of Sonam and Anand, Gemini and Leo placed on the left and right. Isn’t that really special?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos