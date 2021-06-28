Marvels Black Widow: What’s the story behind it all?

Black Widows’ introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe took place 11 years ago. And, in a way, she mattered a lot. She was the first character crossed in another Marvel character film. Yes, we had seen Tony Stark in a post-credit scene from The Incredible Hulk, a Marvel movie that many forget, but the appearance of Black Widows in Iron Man 2 has shown us that any hero, at all times , may appear in another character film.

For a while, Black Widow real name Natasha Romanoff played this role. She, like Samuel L. Jacksons Nicky Fury, would appear in different films and add an element of surprise. She’s also woven the MCU, though she has done so subtly. She was still there, still in the background. Hidden in the dark, but still weaving its web. She has become a staple character in the entire MCU without ever having her own movie unlike her male counterparts.

Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Guardians of the Galaxy (led by Star-Lord), Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, all have seen movies before Black Widow.

When Marvel released their first female-centric solo film, it wasn’t Black Widow at the center. It was Captain Marvel, a character who had never appeared in an MCU movie before.

And then, finally, we learned that a Black Widow movie was due out in early 2020. All eyes were on May. Black Widow in her first solo film, a film about a superhero to kick off the next phase of MCU projects. The first film of the post-Avengers: Endgame era. While it takes before Endgam and Infinity War, it’s still considered a Phase 4 movie, ushering us into a new era of Marvel.

The pandemic has struck. And the film was delayed. Delayed. Delayed.

But it has always lingered in the background of our entertainment minds. Black Widow hid in the dark, this time weaving her web of hype and buildup.

For so long, fans wanted this movie, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said at a press conference last week about Black Widow. And now the time has finally come. The movie is here. And the cast and crew have a simple message, it’s special.

But not all spinoff movies, especially ones like Black Widow, have been successful, according to Kendall Phillips, professor of pop culture at Syracuse University. Movies like Electra and Catwoman are great examples of female-centric superhero movies that haven’t drawn massive audiences and have fallen into the depths of history. (Granted, DC Comics movies have never been as well received as Marvel movies in at least the last few years at the box office. The original Justice League, for example, made $ 229 million at the US box office in its first four months. At the time, Justice League sold less at the box office than 13 of the 18 Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Solo films such as Doctor Strange ($ 232 million), Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($ 259 million), and Iron Man 2 ($ 312 million) topped the film’s sales.)

Black Widow does, however, provide another opportunity for a female-centric film to find box office success.

And there’s a lot to be done about this success because Black Widow is launching us into a new era of Marvel. Could a movie like this about an older secondary character attract Marvel fans to future stories? Will a Phase 1-3 character story get people excited about Phase 4?

The key question is whether this will attract a new generation of fans who will engage in Marvel’s next phase, Phillips said. Setting up Black Widow as the Phase 4 opener makes a lot of sense if it can successfully draw existing fans into the next big story arc.

How Black Widow bridges the gap between the old and the new

Black Widow entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a boxer capable woman in Iron Man 2, one of the first MCU films. She then showed that she was a part of SHIELD, surprising even Tony Stark, who simply saw her as an attractive woman. But she proved him wrong. She was a superhero with strength, power and wisdom. But she was also seen, let Johansson explain it.

You come back to Iron Man 2 and even though it was really fun and there were a lot of good times, the character is so sexualized, you know? Johansson said, according to HelloBelle.com.

Black Widow was talked about as if she was a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever, Johansson said, by HelloBelle.com. Stark flirts with her often in the movie. It is only later that the film shows that she is a true hero.

Yes, and at one point she calls it a piece of meat and maybe at that point it actually sounded like a compliment. You know what I mean? Johansson said, according to BBC News

But times have changed, and so has Johansson. She said at the time that self-esteem was probably measured against this type of comment. Now she has a higher opinion of herself.

Now the people, the young girls, are getting a much more positive message, but it was amazing to be a part of that change and to be able to come out to the other side and be a part of this old story, but also to move forward, a she told reporters. , according to Collider. To evolve. I think it’s pretty cool.

The role of Black Widow always helped Johansson grow too. She said, during the Black Widow press conference I attended, that she is now significantly more comfortable taking risks and more comfortable jumping into … the unknown because of of the role.

She grew up. His role has grown. And Marvel has grown up too. Black Widow, in a way, says Marvel, my bad. They’re honoring their greatest MCU female superhero with her own film as a way to kick off this diverse new world of characters. For a film that has been delayed for a long time and a hero lurking in the shadows, this is a truly special moment.

They rule with a strong, female-centered hero who has been benched in the past. She has a chance to start. And expectations come with it.

Johansson, although the star of the film, doesn’t think about herself with Black Widow. She understands that this bridges the gap between two different eras, the original era of Iron Man, Captain America and Thanos. Now, she’s excited to bring new people to the MCU and expand the world. This includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina.

It’s very exciting, said Johansson.

She added: It’s wonderful to see people walk into something with gusto and wide-eyed and experience the amazing world of Marvel and make these huge productions.

One of those people is Weisz, who plays Natasha’s mother, Melina, who said she liked stories of women, by women, with women. This is what made the film so special to her. Everything revolves around women, and that empowers women.

It was wonderful to tell a story with three strong and complicated women, she said.

The past and future of the MCU

Black Widow may seem like an odd movie choice to kick off the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Why is the story of a dead Avenger directing the next phase of MCU projects? Should we be worrying about a character that we know won’t make it past Avengers: Endgame?

Phillips, the professor from Syracuse, has said that Black Widow is a movie that will fill the gap between phases of the MCU.

Black Widow is a chance to reconnect with one of the original main Avengers and, potentially, move the universe forward, he told me in an email. It also seems likely that this movie will do some real fan service. For many fans, the death of Black Widows has felt underestimated, especially in light of Tony Starks’ demise. So, here we get a victory lap for a crucial female character who has never really been featured in the previous films.

This explains another reason why Black Widow is actually the perfect movie to kick off the new MCU film series. Marvel embraces diversity. Captain America is black. ABlack Widow, a female character, has her own MCU movie. Elizabeth Olsen is a popular star of WandaVision. Marvel is releasing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a film about an Asian-American superhero. Eternals will have a large and diverse cast of characters. Natalie Portman as Jane Foster will direct Thor: Love and Thunder as the new Thor. There is so much diversity to come, and it all starts with Black Widow. It all starts where it should have started.

Marvel is also returning to a less cosmic world with Black Widow, Phillips said. The project is a bit more grounded in normality, similar to Captain America: The Winter Soldier rather than a space-centric battle with Thanos in Endgame and Infinity War.

Things are going to get weird in the MCU in the future. We know it. Just watch Loki or WandaVision. And don’t forget the upcoming Eternals movie, which will be about cosmic forces. Shang-Chi appears to be centered around the Mystical Arts and 10 Legendary Rings of Power. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is ready for Multiverses and Madness.

So, can Black Widow prepare people for these movies? Will that be enough to bring people back to the movies to see it?

The big question is whether the audience shows up for Black Widow will come back to the cinema to see Shang-Chi or Eternals, said Phillips. I suspect that receiving these movies will really tell us if the Marvel Cinematic Era is going to continue.