I’d love to make a movie in Hindi, says 365 days actor Michele Morrone



Last year, in the midst of the lockdown, people were turning to OTT content and one movie that became a huge talking point was the Polish Erotic Film 365 Days. The erotic content of the film and the film’s lead actor Michele Morrone became the talking point of the film. Michele’s beauty and evil bad boy smile have won her fans all over the world. The film became an OTT hit and it quickly became a star overnight.



Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of talk about Michele’s approach to Bollywood. Speaking of the same, the actor spoke to the Bombay Times and gave us his take on upcoming Bollywood deals. When asked if he was ready to make films in Hindi, he replied, “I would love to make a film in Hindi. As an actor, I like challenging roles and they can make you uncomfortable at times. I believe when you’re uncomfortable that’s when you start to create magic. He even added that the reach of Bollywood is undeniable. He admits that he loves the Indian culture, the music, the colors and the beauty of what our film creates. “I don’t know much, but I recently started to educate myself by researching information about Bollywood. My management team has also expanded to India and I can’t wait to see what the outcome will be. The actor’s full nudes were leaked online recently and he has opened up about the privacy breach and taken action against it.





He agrees that he is aware that Bollywood is approaching him for roles and that he is also humbled to know that several Hindi filmmakers are following him, he said: “I am honored and humbled. My team has been approached for Bollywood projects, and that’s why we have grown there.