Ankita Lokhande cancels rumors that he is part of Bigg Boss 15. Read the note

Amid rumors suggesting Ankita Lokhande will be a contender on Bigg Boss 15, the actress took to social media to call them baseless. Ankita, who is upset by such reports, clarified that she will not be part of the reality show. She also said that people quickly sent their hatred to her for something she was not even a part of.

ANKITA LOKHANDE WILL NOT BE A PART OF BIGG BOSS 15

Ankita Lokhande, who recently returned to social media on the anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, took to her official Instagram account to quash rumors that she was part of Bigg Boss 15. The actress shared a statement saying: Some sections of the media have speculated that I will be attending Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone in general to know and note that I will not be a part of the show. The rumors of my participation are unfounded. People were too quick to send their hatred to me for something that I’m not even a part of (sic). She shared the text message with a folded hand emoji as a caption.

Rumors suggested that Ankita Lokhande would take part in Bigg Boss 15 alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

ANKITA LOKHANDES CAREER

Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta where she played the role of Archana Deshmukh opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two dated for six years and went their separate ways in 2016. Ankita made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranauts Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019. She was last seen on Baaghi 3, which also features Tiger. Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

WHEN SALMAN KHAN ANNOUNCES BIGG BOSS 15

Salman Khan had announced the details of Bigg Boss 15 earlier this year when he presented the Bigg Boss 14 trophy to Rubina Dilaik. During the finale, the Bollywood star said: A few months later, Voot Select will allow everyone to audition for the next season, Bigg Boss 15. And, the best part is that you can vote for them. participants. More details will be revealed later. Before bidding viewers farewell, Salman vowed to be back in a few months. He said, We will meet soon in six-seven months, with the next season.

While Bigg Boss 14 was won by Rubina Dilaik, the show’s first runner-up was Rahul Vaidya.

