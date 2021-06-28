Palm Springs ShortFest 2021 Winners

The Palm Springs International ShortFest 2021 announced its jury winners on Sunday night. Awards and cash prizes valued at $ 25,000, including five Oscar qualifying prizes, were presented to the winners selected from the 295 short films featured in the official selection.

Winners of the following awards may be eligible to submit their short films to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Oscar consideration. The synopses are courtesy of the festival.

Grand Palm Springs CVB Best of the Festival Award

Winner: “Unforgivable” (El Salvador), directed by Marlén Viñayo. A ruthless hitman from the 18th Street gang is serving his sentence in an evangelical Salvadoran prison, where he is guilty not only of his crimes, but of an unforgivable sin under God and the gang: being gay.

Special Mention: “Palma” (France), Directed by Alexe Poukine. Jeanne takes her 6-year-old daughter for a weekend to Mallorca. As everything falls apart, Jeanne’s only concern is to photograph Kiki, the class mascot.

Best animated short

Winner: “Step into the River” (China / France), directed by Weijia Ma. Lu and Wei are two young girls living in a village nestled on the edge of a river that bears many tragic stories in this surreal and astonishing exploration of China’s one-child policy.

Special mention: “Navozande, the musician” (France), directed by Reza Riahi. At the time of the Mongol attack, a young musician and the love of his life were separated from each other. Fifty years later, the musician is summoned to perform at the Mongolian castle where his beloved is being held.

Best Documentary Short

Winner: “Queen of Basketball” (United States), directed by Ben Proudfoot. Three consecutive university championships. Olympic Games. The NBA. Lusia Harris is arguably the greatest American basketball player of all time. But when will history honor its legend?

Special Mention: “The Interview” (USA), directed by Jon Miller and Zach Russo. For those incarcerated serving life sentences in New York State, the parole board is their only hope of release. But how do you convince a bunch of strangers that you are more than the worst thing you’ve ever done?

Best Live Action Short Film Over 15 Minutes

Winner: “Les Criminels” (France / Romania / Turkey), Directed by Serhat Karaaslan. Late in the evening in a small Turkish town, a young couple try to find a hotel room to spend the night together, but they face rejection from all the hotels for not having the required marriage certificate. Once they believe they have come up with the perfect plan, the situation gets out of hand.

Special Mention: “The Girls Who Burn the Night” (Saudi Arabia), directed by Sara Mesfer. While helping their mother prepare a party, a denied request brings two young Saudi sisters to their boiling point.

Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under

Winner: “Le Mohel” (Canada), directed by Charles Wahl. After celebrating the birth of their first son, James and his converted Jewish wife Lola steal a mohel to perform the circumcision. Family expectations and financial constraints force James to confront the transactional nature of religion and the realities of maintaining ancient traditions in a modern world.

Special mentions: “Aly” (France), directed by Thomas Wood. In Paris, Aly, a young Guinean asylum seeker, is invited to a party. Along the way, the reality of his situation catches up with him.

“The Long Goodbye” (UK), directed by Aneil Karia. A sobering and powerful watch, The Long Goodbye imagines a dystopian near future and sees actor Riz Ahmed reveal his feelings for his country.

Short student prices:

Winner of the student animated short: “Love is only death” (Czech Republic), directed by Bára Anna Stejskalová. Amid the debris of a perilous landfill, hopeful creatures yearn for a loving connection.

Special Mention: “Misery Loves Company” (South Korea / United States), directed by Sasha Lee. One night, Seolgi is lying on a lawn with some friends. A shooting star falls and dark, intrusive thoughts strike her. Her melancholy blossoms in bright and colorful “flower people”, dancing around wishing a meteorite would end the world.

Winner of the student documentary short: “The Void Inside” (Germany / Iran), directed by Julian Dieterich. After getting caught in a fight, Vahid has to sell one of his kidneys to avoid a long prison term. While waiting for a buyer, the desire for a better life begins to grow in him.

Special Mention: “Joychild” (USA), directed by Aurora Brachman. A young child tells his mother “I am not a girl” for the first time.

Best international student short film

Winner: “Her Dance” (Israel), directed by Bar Cohen. Separated from her family, Aya shows up uninvited to her sister’s wedding on Shabbat night. His presence threatens to reveal family secrets and lies.

Best American Student Short Film

Winner: “El Clásico” (Mexico), directed by Joel Vázquez Cárdenas. The tumultuous journey of two friends en route to a football stadium offers them a new perspective on their friendship, their manners and Mexico City.

Special mention: “Fourth of July” (USA), directed by Major Dorfman. A young mother struggles to raise her two rowdy boys on a hot summer day.

Special Jury Prizes:

Winner of the best international short film: “Howling” (Belgium), directed by Laura Van Haecke. With her mother and half-sister, nine-year-old Bo moves to the countryside. Slightly bored in the new environment of fields and farms, the sisters look forward to the weekend when their fathers will come to pick them up. Bo’s father, however, does not show up again and again.

Winner of the best American short film: “Inheritance” (United States), directed by Annalize Lockhart. A black family in rural Vermont tries to live a life of seclusion and deal with the ghosts that live on their property.

Special Mention: “Please Hold” (United States), directed by KD Dávila. In the near future, a young working-class Latino is wrongly arrested. Realizing that he has no recourse in the fully automated and privatized justice system, he attempts to reach a human who can fix things.

Winner for Best Short Comedy: “Break In” (USA), directed by Alyssa Lerner. What could be more embarrassing than writing erotic fiction about your crush? Write some erotic fiction about your crush, then accidentally text them. When this thing happens to Nousha, she enlists the help of her best friend Oliver, and they made it their mission to delete the text. By any means necessary.

Special Mention: “Snowy” (USA), directed by Kaitlyn Schwalje, Alex Wolf Lewis. Snowy the Turtle has lived a secluded life in the family basement for the past 10+ years with minimal sunlight and no company other than that of his primary caretaker, Uncle Larry. In an effort to improve the life of their pet turtle, the family ask: Is Snowy happy?

Winner of the best LGBT + short film: “Eggshells” (Bulgaria), directed by Slava Doytcheva. After his girlfriend chooses to spend Easter with the family, Nevena dyes two eggs red and leaves to visit her own estranged father.

Special Mention: “F1-100” (USA / Malaysia), directed by Emory Chao Johnson. Art, animation, archival footage and digital video intertwine in this transnational meditation through the time and space of an international art student carrying a heavy burden.

Winner for Best Midnight Short Film: “Night Bus” (Taiwan), directed by Joe Hsieh. On board a late-night suburban bus, a stolen necklace sets off a grisly chain of events involving a jealous husband and a vengeful monkey.

Special mention: “Night of the Living Dicks” (Finland / Denmark), directed by Ilja Rautsi. Venla is fed up with having pictures of cocks when she finds a pair of glasses that reveal the true nature of people and which men are real cocks. As the cock monsters realize that they’ve been exposed to Venla in a way they didn’t intend to, they take it out on her and Venla has to face a nightmare. explosive genitalia and gender roles.

Winner of the Mozaik Bridging the Borders Award: “A Broken House” (USA / Lebanon), directed by Jimmy Goldblum. A Syrian architect and artist stranded in the United States on a single-entry visa eases his homesickness by sculpting realistic interpretations of the house he left behind.

Special mentions: “On My Way” (Belgium), directed by Sonam Larcin. The unexpected arrival of a Nigerian migrant in the Belgian countryside shakes up the fragile daily life of two men living a secret relationship.

“Bambirak” (Germany / United States), directed by Zamarin Wahdat. When 8-year-old Kati gets on her father’s truck, Faruk must juggle his responsibilities as a single dad while keeping his first job in a new country.

Local Jury Prize Winner: “Dying in Your Mother’s Arms” (USA), directed by John Beder. If losing a child to illness is one of the worst things that can happen to a family, Dr. Nadia Tremonti is on a mission to make it better. It’s not easy, but as a pediatric palliative care physician, she ensures that terminally ill children receive quality end-of-life care.

Special Mention: “Don vs Lightning” (UK), directed by Big Red Button. All Don wants is a quiet life in the Scottish Highlands. Unfortunately, the universe has other plans.

