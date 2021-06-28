Veteran actor Khurshid Shahid bows out at 95

Prominent actor Begum Khurshid Shahid, who was the mother of famous actor Salman Shahid, died in Lahore on Sunday following cardiac arrest. She was 95 years old.

Her funeral prayers were offered at Phase 2, Block T, La Defense Mosque, while her burial was in the Phase 7 cemetery. The funeral was attended by friends and family.

Salman Shahid said Dawn that her mother was born in Delhi. She also learned classical singing from seasoned singers of her time. She began to appear in plays from the early days of Pakistani Television (PTV). His first television play was a comedy Ras Malai. She later gave memorable performances in numerous plays broadcast by the state organization, many of which were written by Ashfaq Ahmed and his wife Bano Qudsia. His famous television plays include Fehmida Ki Kahani Oustani Rahat Ki Zubani, Kiran kahani, Zair Zabar Pesh, Uncle urfi and dog. She also made some films such as spark and Bhola Sajan. She received pride in performance in the 1990s.

Khurshid Shahid was born in 1926 in Delhi, where her father was a government official. She started singing at the age of nine at All India Radio, Delhi, and learned singing from classical music giants such as Roshan Lal Nagrath, Feroz Nizami and Bhaie Lal Muhammad and later from the queen of melody Roshan Ara Begum, with whom she also sang on the Tanpura.

In Delhi, Shahid and his sisters attended performances of Ram Leela, a kind of religious theater. She was in sixth grade when Congress leader Aruna Asif Ali came to her school and her classmates told Ms. Ali about her talents as a singer and actress. She was selected for a musical performance. Ms Ali then took her to All India Radio where famous music composer Feroz Nizami listened to her sing and cheered her on. At All India Radio, she interacted with Music Director Roshan Lal Nagrath, the grandfather of popular Indian actor Hrithik Roshans.

After the score, her family moved to Lahore, where they started to visit Radio Pakistan, run by Mehmood Nizami as the station manager. She began to learn classical music from Bhai Lal, the famous classical singer.

The quest for singing also led her to meet the famous classical singer Roshan Ara Begum, whom she first saw perform at the Lahore Arts Council and was mesmerized. She became his student and also played Taanpura with her.

She also did a lot of theater, performing mainly at the Lahore Arts Council, then confined to a house with sprawling lawns.

Commenting on her acting career, former PTV producer Ayub Khawar said from the start of PTV until the end of the 80s we see remarkable work from Khurshid Shahid as she was the most prominent actress. of his time. She was a versatile actress, he said, adding that Shahid had never used glycerin when her role required shedding tears because her tears were always natural.

Ajoka’s playwright Shahid Nadeem recalled living in Laxmi Mansion, a place where Manto also lived. He said she made a valuable contribution to PTV in its early years. Mentioning her association with Ajoka, Nadeem said she played a memorable role in Lal Suhaag, an adaptation of a Spanish play by Lorca, staged at the Goethe Institut.

Playwright Asghar Nadeem Syed has said that Shahid may be the last figure in the classical acting school.

Veteran actor Usman Pirzada said he had childhood memories of Khurshid Shahid. She was also a pupil of my father Rafi Peer and was a great artist on radio and television. She also learned music with great dedication.

PTV Lahore Station General Manager Saifuddin in a condolence message expressed his deep sadness and sorrow over the passing of Khurshid Shahid, saying she was an institution.

His son Salman Shahid said his mother led a busy life. He said he considered himself lucky to be Khurshid Shahid’s son, adding that his mother let her do whatever he wanted to do in life.

Originally posted in Dawn, June 28, 2021