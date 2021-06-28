Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 2 Review: Mortyplicity

Of course, the show has been very interested in that sort of thing before, with episodes where it’s implied that Rick may be bringing home the wrong Jerry or Morty and it’s not his concern. And, of course, there’s the whole Beth Cloned debacle (which this episode is very reminiscent of). Still, I believe (and correct me if I’m wrong) that this is the first episode in which there is no basis for the viewer to let them know they are following the adventures of a Rick. specific, or a specific Morty, or any other member of the Sanchez family.

The plot is that Rick made family decoys (i.e. clones) to get rid of potential assassins, but since the decoys / clones are functionally copies, some of Rick’s clones / decoys believe that they’re the real Rick, so they, in turn, made more decoys that made more clones, and so on, and so on. It’s intentionally absurd and complicated, so we won’t explain why, but the decoys have started killing each other.

Mortyplicity explicitly doesn’t care about giving you characters to invest in and is much more interested in escalating its crazy sci-fi premise, following a Sanchez family only to have them murdered by another family, so the prospect changes for that family and then we follow them for a while. After the commercial hiatus, we get a montage of clones killing clones and other clones killing themselves, so by the time the montage ends, it’s not at all relevant to know which family was following and what. they are clones or not. The ending briefly introduces what appears to be real family before revealing that the whole decoy disaster is still in progress, suggesting that nothing is certain and that Rick and Morty and their family are stuck in a cycle of murder in perpetuity. (Therefore, this is how they’re going to fulfill the rest of that 70-episode order contract.)

The episode cleverly manages to squeeze in just a bit of that heart-felt sitcom stuff through a brief heart-to-heart between a Rick and a Beth (wearing Muppet costumes). It’s a good time where Beth successfully argues that Rick cares about his family or that he wouldn’t have been so paranoid that he cloned them a billion times and Rick apologizes and tells Beth that he love it. The scene proves quite convincingly Rick and morty can still make us care about her characters despite eliminating conventional protagonists and instead drawing an emotional line through a collective of Sanchez’s lures (for a characterization similar to this, see Meg Ryans’ performances in The 1990s Joe against the volcano).

However, that is still only somewhat convincing, as it is a small emotional moment in what is primarily an episode of the Sanchez family cynically sending clones while, as is the norm for the Rick and morty, knocking against each other almost constantly. I laughed several times; my favorite lines were In fact, I have a hard time protecting my family and I was going to live in the woods like libertarians. The Sanchez wooden puppet clones with the compressed audio vocals were also lovely. And Rick, the Buffalo Bill-style serial killer, was inspired by how disturbing it was. But, at the end of the day, Mortyplicity is one of those episodes, like A Rickle in Time or One Crew over the Crewcoos Morty Before Him, which is mostly invested in the growing complexity of its bonkers sci-fi premise. Either you’ll love every moment of the free-wheeling violence and crazy sci-fi fun, or you’ll be one of the fans like me who appreciate the sitcommy side of the show more and therefore find a lot less to cling to. .