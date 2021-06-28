Irrfan’s son Babil Khan gives his all and drops out of college





Babil Khan, who is the son of the late actor Irrfan, dropped out of school to focus on his acting career. The aspiring actor was studying at the University of Westminster, London, England. He made the announcement on social media. In addition to a few photos, Babil wrote a touching note to his friends. BABIL KHAN ARRESTS FROM COLLEGE Taking his official Instagram account, Babil Khan announced he was dropping out of college to focus on his acting career. He will soon be making his acting debut with the Netflix film, Qala. Babil has shared a few photos of himself that he can be seen shooting. Along with this, he wrote a touching note to his friends. I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very close circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you I love you. BA film, dropping out today, with more than 120 credits, I’m giving everything to play now. Goodbye University of Westminster. I love you my truest friends (sic), he captioned the post. BABIL KHAN TO WORK WITH SHOOJIT SIRCAR FOR HIS SECOND ACTING PROJECT On Saturday, producer Ronnie Lahiri revealed that Babil Khan will be working with him and director Shoojit Sircar on his next project. Shoojit worked with Babils’ father, Irrfan, in Piku. Ronnie shared three photos of Babil with Shoojit on Instagram to make the announcement. In the first photo, the trio pose for the camera. In the following two photos, we see them immersed in a discussion. “Honored to further your Irrfan legacy sir. I have worked with a legend like you, and now Babil. If not Providence, what is it? @ Babil.ik @shoojitsircar @filmsrisingsun (sic), Ronnie captioned the post. ABOUT QALA On Thursday, June 24, Babil Khan resumed filming of his first film Qala after the relaxation of restrictions on Covid-19. The first preview of Qala was released by Netflix in April. Babil Khan will be seen facing Triptii Dimri. Qala also stars Dil actor Bechara Swastika Mukherjee. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the film is produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma’s production house, Clean Slate Filmz. READ ALSO | Babil Khan is resuming filming of the first Qala movie after the lockdown. See the pictures READ ALSO | Babil Khan shuts down troll who asked if Irrfan was holding a joint in old photo







