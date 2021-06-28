Entertainment
Once a struggling actor, Malaysian Frederick Lee is grateful for his New York Festivals TV & Film Awards nomination (VIDEO) | Show biz
PETALING JAYA, June 28 Melaka-born actor Frederick Lee has waited a long time for his career to take off and is finally reaping the rewards after years of hard work and perseverance.
Most recently, the 44-year-old was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards for his role as a serial killer in the Singaporean crime thriller series. The eye of the mind.
The New York Festivals TV & Film Awards recognize content in all its forms and in more than 50 countries.
He said Malaysian courier that if it was nice that his work was recognized, that is not why he entered the tumultuous world of show business.
Having a prize is a bonus, but it is not the main source of motivation.
However, being nominated is a form of recognition and I am very satisfied and grateful for it.
Of course, if I win the award, I’ll be very happy, Lee said in a recent virtual interview.
The actor who also received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 2019 Taipei Film Awards is currently promoting his latest series. Trinity of Shadows.
The HBO Asia Original series is a thriller crime drama that takes righteous Detective Tze-Wei, a promising civil servant Chi-Hsiao, and rookie police officer Chia-Hao through a dark maze of power play as they investigate a murder.
As the trio draw closer to the truth, they are inextricably linked and forced to confront their demons tied to a cold affair from three years ago.
Lee plays Ta-Dong, a notorious and wanted fugitive with an extensive criminal background and stars alongside award-winning actors Kaiser Chuang, Sandrine Pinna and Liu Kuan-Ting with Stanley Yau of the Cantopop Mirror music group.
This story is about good and bad, and the relationship is between people, Lee added.
The Chinese title actually comes from Buddhism, it’s like a rolling grain of sand and you can’t see all aspects of it.
This show is told from a third person perspective and therefore there should be different perspectives when you watch it.
The former interior designer who started his acting career in his 30s has found success in Singapore and Taiwan, as has his older brother Christopher Lee and many other Malaysian Chinese speaking talents.
When asked if opportunities are still lacking here for Chinese-speaking actors, Lee said jobs on Chinese-language shows are not as stable.
I hope there will be more platforms because there is good talent in Malaysia, but the platforms have to be sustainable, he said.
In a broader sense, Lee said there are always opportunities in Malaysia, but first he should review his Bahasa Melayu and English.
I used to speak Malay more at school but I use it less now.
So if I want to take advantage of the different opportunities here, I also have to work my languages so that I can be open to doing shows in Malay and English, Lee said.
The actor who is currently in Taiwan has said he looks forward to returning to Malaysia and Singapore once travel restrictions are lifted.
Trinity of Shadows (:) airs every Sunday with two consecutive episodes at 9 p.m. on HBO GO and HBO (Astro Ch 411 HD).
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]