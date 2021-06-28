Once a struggling actor, Malaysian Frederick Lee is grateful for his New York Festivals TV & Film Awards nomination (VIDEO) | Show biz

The 44-year-old from Melaka pursued an acting career in his 30s. Photo courtesy of Catwalk Production House

PETALING JAYA, June 28 Melaka-born actor Frederick Lee has waited a long time for his career to take off and is finally reaping the rewards after years of hard work and perseverance.

Most recently, the 44-year-old was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards for his role as a serial killer in the Singaporean crime thriller series. The eye of the mind.

The New York Festivals TV & Film Awards recognize content in all its forms and in more than 50 countries.

He said Malaysian courier that if it was nice that his work was recognized, that is not why he entered the tumultuous world of show business.

Having a prize is a bonus, but it is not the main source of motivation.

However, being nominated is a form of recognition and I am very satisfied and grateful for it.

Of course, if I win the award, I’ll be very happy, Lee said in a recent virtual interview.

The actor who also received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the 2019 Taipei Film Awards is currently promoting his latest series. Trinity of Shadows.

The HBO Asia Original series is a thriller crime drama that takes righteous Detective Tze-Wei, a promising civil servant Chi-Hsiao, and rookie police officer Chia-Hao through a dark maze of power play as they investigate a murder.

As the trio draw closer to the truth, they are inextricably linked and forced to confront their demons tied to a cold affair from three years ago.

Lee plays villainous Ta-Dong in HBO Asia Original’s Trinity of Shadows series. Photo courtesy of HBO Asia

Lee plays Ta-Dong, a notorious and wanted fugitive with an extensive criminal background and stars alongside award-winning actors Kaiser Chuang, Sandrine Pinna and Liu Kuan-Ting with Stanley Yau of the Cantopop Mirror music group.

This story is about good and bad, and the relationship is between people, Lee added.

The Chinese title actually comes from Buddhism, it’s like a rolling grain of sand and you can’t see all aspects of it.

This show is told from a third person perspective and therefore there should be different perspectives when you watch it.

Lee and Taiwanese actress Sandrine Pinna in a scene from the detective series. Photo courtesy of HBO Asia

The former interior designer who started his acting career in his 30s has found success in Singapore and Taiwan, as has his older brother Christopher Lee and many other Malaysian Chinese speaking talents.

Lee speaks to members of the press during the Trinity of Shadows Virtual Trip on June 22. Photo courtesy of Catwalk Production House

When asked if opportunities are still lacking here for Chinese-speaking actors, Lee said jobs on Chinese-language shows are not as stable.

I hope there will be more platforms because there is good talent in Malaysia, but the platforms have to be sustainable, he said.

In a broader sense, Lee said there are always opportunities in Malaysia, but first he should review his Bahasa Melayu and English.

I used to speak Malay more at school but I use it less now.

So if I want to take advantage of the different opportunities here, I also have to work my languages ​​so that I can be open to doing shows in Malay and English, Lee said.

The actor who is currently in Taiwan has said he looks forward to returning to Malaysia and Singapore once travel restrictions are lifted.

Trinity of Shadows (:) airs every Sunday with two consecutive episodes at 9 p.m. on HBO GO and HBO (Astro Ch 411 HD).