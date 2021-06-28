Will Forte reveals first look at MacGruber Revival on Peacock





MacGruber returns to your TV. the Saturday Night Live The skit-turned-feature film is now filming its rebirth for Peacock, and franchise frontman Will Forte has released a behind-the-scenes photo of himself back in the saddle. Saturday, the SNL a former student shared a snapshot on his Instagram account alongside Ryan Phillipe and Kristen Wiig, all three in their wardrobes for the show. Forte, of course, plays the eponymous hero while Wiig plays his partner Vicki St. Elmo. Phillipe then plays a kind of sidekick, Lieutenant Dixon Piper. All three appeared in the Mac Gruber film in 2010 and are expected to appear in every episode of the Peacock series. Last year, the NBCUniversal-owned streamer gave the go-ahead for a batch of eight, half-hour-long episodes based on the property. “After rotting in jail for over a decade, ultimate hero and uber American patriot MacGruber is finally released,” reads a previously released synopsis for the series. “His mission: to eliminate a mysterious villain from his past – Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in sight, MacGruber (Will Forte), Vicki and Piper must race against time to defeat the forces of evil. to find this evil … can hide inside. “ The aforementioned trio includes Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, and Mickey Rourke. The series moved quickly on the production schedule. Last May, Forte told ComicBook.com the series had yet to get the green light from Peacock. At the time, he and the others in the writer’s room had written the show in hopes of a commission. “Well, I’ll say we don’t officially have the go-ahead, but just an hour ago we handed in our writer’s draft for the eighth of eight episodes,” Forte told us at the time. “So we’re excited about what we’ve written so far and obviously we’re going to go back now and continue to rewrite each episode and make it tighter and funnier. We’re excited so far and I hope that soon we ‘I will get an official green light, but things are going well so far. “ Forte writes and produces the show with Jorma Taccone and John Solomon, with Taccone as director – the same role he originally held in the film. Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer, and Erin David are all listed as executive producers on the project.







