Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandons dance to Tip Tip Barsa Pani and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga who wows fans | Bollywood

Bollywood stars who reigned supreme in the 90s Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon recently reunited for a special episode of Dance Deewane 3. Videos of them dancing on top of each other are widely shared in line by fan clubs. In a clip shared on Instagram by Colors, Madhuri Dixit was seen performing in front of Raveena Tandons Tip Tip Barsa Pani, while Raveena sang on Madhuris Dhak Dhak song Karne Laga. The two then danced together to Raveena’s song Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare. While Madhuri is one of the judges of Dance Deewane 3, Raveena came on the show as a special guest. Fans dropped heart and fire emojis on the post. Both were successful, one wrote, while another called them his favorites. Nothing to beat the old actresses in their acting skills so natural and so simple with a modest dress. The cachet of acting is unique and remains in the soul. We enjoy every moment of their playing with them. Wow, wrote a third. In the past, Madhuri has made special appearances in two of Raveenas’ films – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Gharwali Baharwali. The two will soon make their digital debuts with their respective series on Netflix. Read also | Tony Kakkar reacts to criticism and says music has given him everything: Bina khilono ke bachpan beeta hai Raveena will be seen in a crime drama titled Aranyak alongside Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The two will play as police investigating a local murder. The show is directed by Vinay Waikul. Meanwhile, Madhuris’ show is titled Finding Anamika and features her as a superstar who suddenly disappears. Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar, the show also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jafari.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos