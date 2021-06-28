Song Kang: 5 things you should know about the actor nonetheless

While his character in However, will make you wonder if he deserves a place in your heart or not, his real life journey might make you think twice. Here are some fun facts about the unofficial ‘Son of Netlfix’ and the next great Korean leader:

The first episode of However, shows a loving college art student who is kind and friendly to everyone, but prefers not having any obligations to anyone. “[The character] Jae-on doesn’t really say how he really feels, so I thought it was a bit difficult to describe his emotions, as well as the lines. His anger, sadness, happiness doesn’t show through him, so I thought about it a lot and talked to director Kim a lot to make it happen, “Song Kang said at the press conference of However,.

In this series, expect to see a more mature Song Kang, far from his handsome and rich role as a teenage student in Love alarm, and her stint as a 23-year-old ballerina in Navillera.

However, is one of the highly anticipated Korean dramas of the year due to its interesting ‘friends with benefits’ theme and the new love team behind it. With South Korean actor Song Kang who showed off his versatile acting skills in the two-season hit Netflix original Love alarm, the inspiring drama of tvN Navillera and the apocalyptic horror series Sweet home, and actress Han So-hee who was nominated for last year’s Baeksang Arts Awards as Best New Actress for her fierce role as “the other woman” in Bride and groom world, the new ten-part series promises a roller coaster of emotions that are sure to stick viewers to their seats.

Netflix’s latest series has nonetheless sparked curiosity about how the partially rated 19+ story will play out throughout its ten episodes. While waiting for the plot to evolve, let’s get to know the actor with this seductive butterfly tattoo

Park Min-young and Song Kang

Just a few days ago, South Korean TV channel JBTC announced the casting of its upcoming drama, Cruel office romance story (alternative title: People of the Meteorological Administration: Office Romance Cruelty) which includes Song Kang, Park Min-young (What’s wrong with secretary Kim; Remember; When it’s sunny), Yura from K-pop group Girl’s Day and Yoon Park (Birth house; Hello my twenty years!). The series will be directed by Cha Young-hoon, the man behind the 56th Beaksang Arts Awards Grand Prix for television, When the camellia blooms. Song Kang will play Lee Si-woo, a free-spirited man who always thinks outside the box and has an impressive IQ of 150. Filming will begin in the summer of 2021 and the series is slated to air this year. next. Read also: 11 celebrity summer outfit inspirations: Kim Soo-hyun, Bella Hadid, Harry Styles

Song Kang in Love Alarm. Photo: Netflix

In a Singapore-based article Zula, it was reported that Song Kang was set to surpass 900 aspiring actors who auditioned for the role of Hwang Sun-oh in the two-season Netflix original, Love alarm. The director of the drama, Lee Na-jung, shared in an interview with Hype Malaysia that Song Kang was chosen for the role for its “innocent and sentimental aura”. This is the same director who recommended the actor to Lee Eung-bok, Sweet homethe director of. Read also: Which Korean drama cast has the best onscreen and offscreen chemistry?

Song Kang (far right) with BTS on SBS Music Show Inkigayo

In 2018, Song Kang hosted Inkigayo, a music show on the SBS broadcast network where he was able to meet and talk with many idol groups, which he admits to being a fan of the phenomenal South Korean group BTS in an interview with SPOTV saying his “heart is particularly strong. throbbed “with them and he” fell in love with their scene [production]”. And who wouldn’t? It has also been reported that BTS’s Jin is Song Kang’s senior in the Film Arts Department at Konkuk University. Read also: BTS anniversary: ​​9 inspirational sayings that even non-BTS fans can relate to

Korean original Netflix series inspired by Webtoon, Sweet home spent a huge budget estimated at 30 billion Korean won (PHP 1.3 billion) for its production which includes impressive special effects and computer generated images (CGI). And although Song Kang had no idea how big the show’s production budget was when he accepted the offer, he said he “suddenly felt a lot of pressure” when he took it. learned. He then worked on his toes to give the show the best and the justice it deserves. The series was directed by Lee Eung-bok who was the head of blockbusters Descendants of the Sun, Leprechaun and Mr. Sun– which also had enormous production costs. Read also: 10 most expensive Korean dramas to make: CLOY, Vincenzo, Vagabond and more

I learned ballet for about five to six months. Rather than high level or expert skills, I focused on the lines and details. I’m an actor and I love to see my body change so I had fun doing it – Song Kang