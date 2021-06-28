Entertainment
Song Kang: 5 things you should know about the actor nonetheless
By Maritess Garcia Reyes
June 28, 2021
Netflix’s latest series has nonetheless sparked curiosity about how the partially rated 19+ story will play out throughout its ten episodes. While waiting for the plot to evolve, let’s get to know the actor with this seductive butterfly tattoo
However, is one of the highly anticipated Korean dramas of the year due to its interesting ‘friends with benefits’ theme and the new love team behind it. With South Korean actor Song Kang who showed off his versatile acting skills in the two-season hit Netflix original Love alarm, the inspiring drama of tvN Navillera and the apocalyptic horror series Sweet home, and actress Han So-hee who was nominated for last year’s Baeksang Arts Awards as Best New Actress for her fierce role as “the other woman” in Bride and groom world, the new ten-part series promises a roller coaster of emotions that are sure to stick viewers to their seats.
In this series, expect to see a more mature Song Kang, far from his handsome and rich role as a teenage student in Love alarm, and her stint as a 23-year-old ballerina in Navillera.
The first episode of However, shows a loving college art student who is kind and friendly to everyone, but prefers not having any obligations to anyone. “[The character] Jae-on doesn’t really say how he really feels, so I thought it was a bit difficult to describe his emotions, as well as the lines. His anger, sadness, happiness doesn’t show through him, so I thought about it a lot and talked to director Kim a lot to make it happen, “Song Kang said at the press conference of However,.
While his character in However, will make you wonder if he deserves a place in your heart or not, his real life journey might make you think twice. Here are some fun facts about the unofficial ‘Son of Netlfix’ and the next great Korean leader:
Just a few days ago, South Korean TV channel JBTC announced the casting of its upcoming drama, Cruel office romance story (alternative title: People of the Meteorological Administration: Office Romance Cruelty) which includes Song Kang, Park Min-young (What’s wrong with secretary Kim; Remember; When it’s sunny), Yura from K-pop group Girl’s Day and Yoon Park (Birth house; Hello my twenty years!). The series will be directed by Cha Young-hoon, the man behind the 56th Beaksang Arts Awards Grand Prix for television, When the camellia blooms.
Song Kang will play Lee Si-woo, a free-spirited man who always thinks outside the box and has an impressive IQ of 150. Filming will begin in the summer of 2021 and the series is slated to air this year. next.
In a Singapore-based article Zula, it was reported that Song Kang was set to surpass 900 aspiring actors who auditioned for the role of Hwang Sun-oh in the two-season Netflix original, Love alarm. The director of the drama, Lee Na-jung, shared in an interview with Hype Malaysia that Song Kang was chosen for the role for its “innocent and sentimental aura”. This is the same director who recommended the actor to Lee Eung-bok, Sweet homethe director of.
In 2018, Song Kang hosted Inkigayo, a music show on the SBS broadcast network where he was able to meet and talk with many idol groups, which he admits to being a fan of the phenomenal South Korean group BTS in an interview with SPOTV saying his “heart is particularly strong. throbbed “with them and he” fell in love with their scene [production]”. And who wouldn’t?
It has also been reported that BTS’s Jin is Song Kang’s senior in the Film Arts Department at Konkuk University.
Korean original Netflix series inspired by Webtoon, Sweet home spent a huge budget estimated at 30 billion Korean won (PHP 1.3 billion) for its production which includes impressive special effects and computer generated images (CGI). And although Song Kang had no idea how big the show’s production budget was when he accepted the offer, he said he “suddenly felt a lot of pressure” when he took it. learned. He then worked on his toes to give the show the best and the justice it deserves.
The series was directed by Lee Eung-bok who was the head of blockbusters Descendants of the Sun, Leprechaun and Mr. Sun– which also had enormous production costs.
I learned ballet for about five to six months. Rather than high level or expert skills, I focused on the lines and details. I’m an actor and I love to see my body change so I had fun doing it
– Song Kang
Committed to honing his acting skills, Song Kang reportedly turned down an opportunity for him to become an idol before his acting debut. His first love is obvious: to act. Her persistence later earned her her first supporting role in the 2017 romantic comedy television series. The liar and his lover, a drama based on the popular Japanese manga Kanojo wa Uso o Aishisugiteru by Kotomi Aoki.
When asked who are his role models in the industry, he quotes Leonardo di Caprio in Titanic, a 1997 American epic romance and disaster film directed by James Cameron, as first inspiration. He also admires his co-star Jung Kyung-ho (Hospital Reading List).
With his passion for acting, Song Kang will do his best for a role. In the South Korean TV series 2021 Navillera, which follows the story of a 70-year-old retired postman (Park In-hwan) trying to learn ballet and dance Swan Lake Despite her deteriorating Alzheimer’s condition, Song Kang had to learn ballet for about six months in preparation for her role as Lee Chae-rok, a financially struggling ballet dancer who works part-time in a cafe.
“Chae-rok is a poorly articulated person. He started ballet at an older age than most people, but he’s very talented. He wanders off after his dreams collide with reality. , but he meets Duk-choo and slowly begins to mature. I had a lot of worries about taking on the role of a Dancer. It was important to pay attention to the overall lines of the body. I’ve watched a lot of videos and thought a lot about how to express these lines in detail, ”he said at a press conference. “I learned ballet for about five to six months. Rather than high level or expert skills, I focused on the lines and details. I’m an actor and I love to see my body change, so I had fun doing it.
