Buddy system pays off again as Legends of Tomorrow has old grievance broadcast
People behind Legends of tomorrow I’ve never shied away from shamelessly going back to things that work, confident that familiarity is replaced with, well, general awesomeness. Why shouldn’t they be? As long as nothing goes out of date, there is no reason not to revisit successful formulas. And yes, I am of course referring to the habit of shows putting Sara Lance in cowboy hat, but no only so that. Some of the best episodes in the show are kind of Stressed Western, effective, thoughtful, fun, and the best kind of silly, not too daring (which characterizes its showiest hours. It’s a business-as-usual episode. , who for Captions, means two things: a closer focus on the characters and the pairing system.
I always loved Wet Hot American Bummer, The Peak Buddy System Episode, both for himself and as an example of the skill of this writers shows. (And, okay, also because it’s the episode that quotes a D + AV Club review of the first season.) Captions is so bright and ostentatious that if you don’t pay attention, it’s easy to miss how much craftsmanship is at work beneath all that ridiculousness. Episodes like The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly and The One Where Were Trapped On TV understandably attract a lot of attention from fans and critics, but it’s times like Stressed Western that make these episodes possible in the first place. This is when relationships grow and change, when characters make new discoveries or overcome private battles. It’s not when the fate of the universe is at stake. It’s in the classic Captions the antics that Nate loves so much. For the idiots of the times and their writers, it’s just another day at the office. But here’s the thing: Writers, at least, are very good at their jobs.
Here’s what I had to say about the time the teams spent at Camp Ogawa in 2018:
Surprisingly, isn’t it? Writers, looking at a script, stop to wonder what the people they’re writing about would think and feel about that script (or alternatively, writers look at their characters and imagine which script could be the most dynamic), and watch what happens. And there is one final element to this episodes success, it succeeds, as the Legends themselves do, because it uses the buddy system.
Absolutely all of this applies here. While it might not be as tight as Wet Hot American Bummer, understandably, it’s covid season, after all. But it’s pretty damn close. Credited writer Matthew Maala has a lot to accomplish in this hour. Lots of checkboxes as the gang go through the midseason for this season. And while a few of the items on her to-do list require stretching and bending, it’s still an impressive and accomplished hour, and it starts with one of the best years of cold opening.
Sara and Avas’ story is, like most of the other stories in this episode, about the difficulty of adjusting to a new balance. But it’s refreshing, it’s an adjustment that starts almost right away. Maala prepares us for Sara to keep her newfound alien-clone hybrid status a secret, because keeping huge secrets for no good reason is the Arrowverse method. But Sara lets it slip when Ava tries to initiate some good old-fashioned sex, and we crash right into the credits. Sara wants to get back on the team before dropping her Bishop Bombshell, so they both pretended nothing had changed, even though they both knew it. This is the first pot to boil.
Then there is the resurgence of Behstra, which sets Behrad / Zari’s story in motion. In theory, this is about Behrad’s tendency to gravitate towards bad girls and Zaris’ seemingly world-class new relationship skills, but you could sum it up by saying that these two are siblings. and Flatmates and coworkers and have a bunch of unresolved issues that they probably should, you know, fix, given that Behrad died twice and there was two Zaris and you get the idea. So it’s another boiling pot.
Then there’s John and Gary, who don’t really need the
Mac Guffin mmagic restoration fountain known only to aliens as a base for a spat, given that Gary was Johns’ apprentice and in his D&D campaign and apparently was lying about who he actually is all the time, but the magic fountain helps, and he seems like Gary is a little tired of always pissing people off because he didn’t want to eat a human in years. It’s hot too.
Then Spooner and Astra, our two novices, be paired like this they can sort their shit, but the sense of anger, golden shit Tremors worm makes it essential that they and their angry people stay out of town. So they head to the woods for a nice little lesson on the different forms of power, thanks to a chance encounter with Bass Reeves, the man who is said to have inspired the Lone Ranger and a apparent ancestor of John Diggle. But it’s a lesson that they bicker a lot while learning. Another boil.
And then there’s Nate, who’s been a bit adrift this season. Nate, shows him extremely handsome and asshole Charlie Brown. Nate, who’s pretty cool with everyone all the time, unless you’re his boyfriend and you get off the ship and he’s in denial and very sad. Nate, who has become so good at keeping it together that he absolutely manages to lose his shit just at the right time, and uses it to make sure the gang can live up to let off steam another day. Reader, I pumped my fist.
What a brilliant little moment of character. Nate can reveal everything, express his grievances, but with a goal! Rabies saves the day! After taking care of the feelings of others, he takes care of his own, and even then, it is always to help others! What a delight. What perfectly Captions conclusion.
This does not mean that there are no problems here and there. We run throughout the journey of the Spooner / Astra powers, and it doesn’t quite get there. Mick is sidelined again, with no apparent concern for Kayla. And while it’s wonderful to see David Ramsey, Bass Reeves here is just an afterthought, a huge missed opportunity. But thanks to Maalas’ sharp script and the elegant, thoughtful direction of David Ramseyinspired by Coen and reminiscent of many The Ballad of Buster ScruggsThe stressed western transcends its missteps. It’s a joy to watch, from start to finish, cathartic and efficient and smart and silly at the same time. It is indeed a classic Captions let off steam. D +. (Joke.)
Stray observations
- As always, the post mortem interviews with Chancellor Agard for THAT ONE are not to be missed. These with David Ramsey.
- And I’m talking about the episode with Chancellor, uh, now. (There’s also a replay, if you want to watch it after the fact.)
- Behrad using his portal privileges to dry aged meat> the Doctor using the TARDIS to finish cooking a turkey.
- I felt Sara’s joy so strong when she was able to catch up with all the hot kids in Legends.
- So … how do we feel about Nates’ totem pole?
- Does Nate use his extremely useful super power in this episode? He does. HOWEVER. I’m offended on behalf of Ray Palmers that Nate doesn’t strengthen himself, get himself eaten by the worm on purpose, and then make his way out of his interior like the Atom exploding Rasputin. It would have been a nice tribute.
- Episode MVP: This is an ensemble episode, and they were all great, but let’s say Nick Zano for his big 11 hour number.
- Why not the fuck? : You know, Ava, a really the fun captain would let them keep the cowboy narrator.
- Online reading of the week: Tie: Must be our stranger. Ogentrification. EThat way we should stop it. Hell, I might know someone from … hell.
- Gideon, what’s the most meta moment? : so a classic Captions let off steam. Above. [many scenes pass] Gang! Remember! Were fighting !
- Classification of the titles of the episodes: 1. Stressed Westerner. 2. Meat: The Legends. 3. Ground control to Sara Lance. 4. Return to the final: Pt. Ii. 5. Bishops Gambit 6. Squid Bay. 7. The Satanist Apprentice. 8. The ex-postman.
- Tonight’s Episode as Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Song: Too good not to use it.
