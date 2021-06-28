In December of last year, Bollywood Hungama reported that Akshay Kumar had agreed to appear in Mangal Mission then director Jagan Shaktis. Now we learn that Kumar, who is set for his upcoming feature film BellBottom, is planning to start working on director Ranjit Tiwaris soon. In fact, sources say Akshay plans to start working from August.
Akshay Kumar and Ranjit Tiwari already had a working relationship thanks to The lower end of the bell, so they are already on the same wavelength. As for the start of construction, Kumar and Ranjit were looking to start filming in July, but that has now been pushed back to August. So, in all likelihood, filming on the film will begin in August in the UK, a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.
Interestingly, in addition to Ranjit Tiwaris The lower end of the bell, Akshay Kumar seems to have his hands full with multiple projects. Inform our source, once Akshay wrapped up Tiwaris next who would be a full-fledged action artist which begins in August 2021, he will then move on to work on OMG 2, followed by Subhash Kapoors next which will also be based in the UK. Meanwhile, the actor is currently looking to finish filming Raksha Bandhan.
