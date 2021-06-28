Rebel Wilson slams Sydney Covid lockdown after Moms Woolworths photo





Fans have gone on a rampage against Rebel Wilson after the actress publicly criticized Sydney’s latest lockdown, saying you can’t continue to lockdown as a strategy.

The Australian Perfect The actress, who is based in the United States but owns several properties in Sydney, shared her thoughts on the city’s new strict two-week lockdown in a series of posts on Instagram Story. “Sydney WTF !!!” Wilson wrote in an Instagram story, followed by a photo of a naked supermarket shelf that she said her mother took in a Sydney Woolworths. RELATED: Rebel Wilson shows 30kg weight loss RELATED: Rebel Wilson reveals terrifying ordeal at gunpoint “You can’t continue to lock in as a strategy,” Wilson wrote in another post. His strong reaction sparked anger among social media users, with a number of news.com.au Twitter followers piling on the star in the comments section of this story. “I would say an epidemiologist would disagree with her. But an actress is clearly an authority on such things, ”one joked. “Excellent! I was eagerly awaiting Rebel’s take on this matter, as the way she lives abroad has absolutely no idea what’s going on in Australia or why. Thanks for that … Another said. Another tweeted separately, “My favorite thing about Rebel Wilson stuff is that she kept posting about her travels, private jets and luxurious lifestyle all the time. when someone is this privileged, they don’t deserve to have a platform to discuss these issues. It comes after Rebel faced stiff criticism last year when she took a private jet to the Superbowl while others were discouraged from traveling to watch the game. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced a two-week Sydney-wide lockdown on Saturday as cases of the super contagious variant of Delta Covid continue to spread across the city. This is the city’s first lockdown in six months, and it comes after several warnings from the vice president of Australia’s leading medical body that the Delta variant lurking across the country “has passed contact tracers.” Millions of residents in Sydney’s interior neighborhoods and beyond, including the Blue Mountains, Wollongong and the Central Coast, are subject to stay-at-home restrictions that are in place until July 9. RELATED: Rebel Wilson talks about infertility Not among those on lockdown: Wilson herself, who is currently in Atlanta filming the next Netflix movie Secondary year. Wilson owns a waterfront home at Birchgrove in Sydney as well as several investment properties, and divides his time between the port city and Los Angeles. Meanwhile, NSW Health has released a new list of overnight exposure sites, including new transport routes and places of concern associated with confirmed cases of Covid. Ms Berejiklian defended her government’s handling of this latest outbreak over the weekend, amid scrutiny over whether Sydney should have moved to a strict lockdown sooner to contain the new, highly contagious Covid strain. “Can I say very, very firmly that any success New South Wales has had to date is because our government has followed health advice to the letter,” she said. “I am not someone who will be afraid to make the decisions we need to keep our citizens safe. “

