Love, Sex aur Dhokha, Bollywood style

Love, sex aur dhokha is a deadly combination and Bollywood has used this formula many times before.

The public seems to like it too!

As seen in the promo, Haseen Dillruba seems to touch on this theme, even if it deals with murder.

Taapsee Pannu is married to Vikrant Massey, but has an extramarital affair with Harshvardhan Rane.

Joginder Tuteja examines how Bollywood has explored this topic before.

Race

Box office collection: Rs 62 crore

Race 2

Box office collection: Rs 100.45 crore

With Abbas-Mustan, one can almost always expect the characters to become amoral.

They have a knack for showing the man-woman relationship in a different light, and we have seen how Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez have engaged in love, aur dhokha sex in the Race movies.

Dirty image

Box office collection: Rs 80 crore

When the character – played by Vidya Balan – struck up a relationship with a popular but shady actor – played by Naseeruddin Shah – audiences knew what to expect.

But Vidya’s chzracter hasn’t stopped using men to her own advantage, either.

No wonder Milan Luthria’s film is called Dirty image.

Hate story

Box office collection: Rs 13.55 crore

Hate Story 2

Box office collection: Rs 28 crore

Hate Story 3

Box office collection: Rs 54.50 crore

Hate Story 4

Box office collection: Rs 22.38 crore

A whole franchise has been built around this theme!

“Hatred” was a major factor, as the women fought against the men who betrayed them.

The first three parts – with Paoli Dam, Surveen Chawla and Zareen Khan / Daisy Shah – performed well at the box office.

The fourth part with Urvashi Rautela couldn’t go the distance.

Fanaa

Box office collection: Rs 52 crore

At first, everything seemed to be fine between Aamir Khan and Kajol until the major twist in the interval.

As a terrorist, Aamir has been shown to manipulate Kajol in order to accomplish his mission.

Ishaqzaade

Box office collection: Rs 48 crore

At the heart of it, YRF Ishaqzaade has been Romeo Juliet located in the heart of India.

But director Habib Faisal put a twist on the story by making the film’s hero (Arjun Kapoor) a villain, albeit for a short time, as he portrayed himself as an ambitious man who planned to trap Parineeti Chopra while she had no idea about it.

Ladies vs. Ricky Behl

Box office collection: Rs 32.97 crore

Another matter of Yash Raj, Ladies vs. Ricky Behl saw his hero in many shades of gray.

Ranveer Singh played a man who tricked women across social status, class, shape, size, and location, only to get away with their money.

Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Dipannita Sharma and Aditi Sharma were among its victims.

Trust

Box office collection: Rs 10 crore

A young man is given a ride by a woman, who appeared to be just “perfect” in Trust.

Shahid Kapoor had no idea he was a pawn in a plan worked out by Fardeen Khan with Kareena Kapoor.

While the music was a super hit, the movie was not.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha

Box office collection: Rs 9 crore

Dibakar Banerjee has directed a film titled Love Sex Aur Dhoka.

The anthology – produced by Ekta Kapoor – showcased new talents like Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha, among others.

It’s surprising that the manufacturers haven’t made it a franchise.

Baazigar

Box office collection: Rs 8 crore

The scene where Shah Rukh Khan throws his girlfriend (Shilpa Shetty) off the patio is among the first things that come to mind when you think of Baazigar.

Again it was Abbas-Mustan in charge of affairs (they continued to do Humraaz, Ajnabee and Naqaab around this theme) and made it all so convincing.