today in history | national

Today is Monday, June 28, the 179th day of 2021. There are 186 days left in the year.

Highlight of today’s history

On June 28, 1940, the President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Alien Registration Act, also known as the Smith Act, which requires adult aliens residing in the United States to be registered and take their fingerprints.

In 1838, the Queen of England Victoria was crowned at Westminster Abbey.

In 1914, the Archduke Franz Ferdinand from Austria and his wife, Sophie, were shot dead in Sarajevo by Serbian nationalists Gavrilo Princip an act that started the First World War.

In 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was signed in France, ending the First World War.

In 1950, North Korean forces captured Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

In 1951, a television version of the Amos N Andy radio comedy program premiered on CBS. (It was the first network television series to feature an all-black cast, but was criticized for racial stereotypes.)

In 1964, civil rights activist Malcolm X declared, We Want Equality By Any Means Necessary at the Organization of African-American Unity’s founding gathering in New York.

In 2000, seven months after being thrown adrift in the Straits of Florida, Elian Gonzalez was returned to his native Cuba.

In 2019, the avowed white supremacist James Alex Champs, who deliberately drove his car through a mob of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a young woman and injuring dozens, apologized to his victims before being sentenced to life in prison for hate crimes federal.

Taliban fighters raided an international hotel in Kabul and killed 10 people on the eve of a conference to discuss plans for Afghan forces to take over security when international troops left by the end from 2014.

House Republicans have concluded their two-year, $ 7 million investigation into the deadly Benghazi attacks, Libya, with new charges of fatal mistakes by the Obama administration, but no smoking guns indicating wrongdoing by Hillary Clinton, who said the report found nothing, nothing to contradict the findings of previous investigations.

A Saint-Louis couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, brandished guns at protesters who marched down their private street amid nationwide protests of racial injustice. (The McCloskeys, who were originally charged with felony charges including unlawful use of a weapon, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and agreed to relinquish the weapons they used in the confrontation. .)

The world passed two coronavirus milestones 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases, while also hitting another record for new daily infections.

Actor-director Mel brooks is 95.

The former senator Carl Levin, D-Michigan, is 87 years old.

Comedian-impressionist John byner is 84.

Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta is 83.

Rock musician Dave Knights (Procol Harum) is 76 years old.

Actor Bruce davison is 75.

College and Professional Football Hall of Fame John elway is 61 years old.

jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 58 years old.

Actor Jessica hecht is 56 years old.

Actor Marie Stuart Masterson is 55 years old.

Actor-singer Danielle Brisebois is 52 years old.

Jazz musician Jimmy Sommers is 52 years old.

Actor Tichina arnold is 52 years old.

Actor Steve burton is 51.

Contractor Elon musk is 50 years old.

Actor Alexander Nivola is 49 years old.

Actor Camille Guaty is 45 years old.

Rock musician Mark Stoermer (The Killers) is 44 years old.

Country singer Grand Vinny Hickerson (Trailer Chorus) is 38 years old.

Country singer Kellie pickler is 35 years old.

