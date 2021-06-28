Netflix’s Katla features multiple stars, so how do you know the main players? Here is an overview of the actors and their characters.

Boilerfeatures multiple stars, so how do you know the main performers? Netflix’s June 2021 release follows the lives of villagers in Vk, Iceland, recovering from the eruption of Katla, a subglacial volcano. When duplicates of missing townspeople covered in ashes emerge from the titular location, many members of the community must deal with traumas from the past.

Created by Sigurjn Kjartansson and Baltasar Kormkur, Boiler season 1 centers around the life experiences of Vk residentGrma. Hersistersa disappeared a year before the volcanic eruption before returning with no memory of what happened. The siblings’ father, r, also struggles with the return of a former lover named Gunhild, who emerges from the ashes as a young woman and then again as herself. In a subplot, a volcanologist and his wife are stunned by the reappearance of their son, who died three years earlier of a skull fracture. Overall, Boiler Season 1 deals with the themes of grief and mental illness.

by Katla The main cast includes an actor named Orsteinn Bachmann, who previously appeared in the 2017 film DCEU Justice League. Like all of the major players, however, he may not be easily identified by casual Netflix streamers. Here’s a full rundown of the cast and characters for Boiler season 1, including details on the main cast and their past roles.

Gurn r Eyfjr as Grma

Gurn r Eyfjr plays Grma, a married Icelandic woman who suffers from a nervous breakdown after the disappearance of her sister, her. When the brother returns covered in ashes, Grma tries to figure out the meaning behind it. She also comes face to face with a happier version of herself. Eyfjr makes his TV debut on the 2021 Netflix show, Boiler. She is also headlining Erlendur Sveinsson’s 2021 short.Follow-up x carefully.

ris Tanja Flygenring Assa

ris Tanja Flygenring stars as his, Grma’s free-spirited sister who returns after a prolonged disappearance. She doesn’t seem very interested in learning what happened to her in the past, but then reaches an epiphany after a medical report confirms the realsa’s death. The character exists to serve a purpose, one that helps Grma move forward with her life. Flygenring portrayed Vera in the 2017 seriesFangar and Fenella in the 2020 movieIceland is the best.

Ingvar Sigurdsson Asr

Ingvar Sigurdsson plays r, the father of Grma andsa. He’s stunned by the reappearance of his daughter, but even more so by the presence of Gunhild – a younger version of the woman he had an affair with 20 years ago. Sigurdsson portrays the mayor in the DCEU Justice League and Anatoli Boukreev in the 2015 film Everest.

Aliette Opheim as Gunhild

Aliette Opheim appears as Gunhild, a Swede who emerges covered in volcanic ash. Opheim also plays an older version of the character who travels to Iceland from Sweden. She ends up with her and feels guilty about a failed abortion, which affected her son’s brain activity. The younger version of Gunhild helps the real version cope with his past decisions. In the end, the older character trusts his son to form a relationship with his father, r. Opheim played detective Agathe Albans in Patriot and Mira Andersson on HBO MaxBeartown.

The actors and supporting characters of Katla

orsteinn Bachmann (above, gray beard) as Gsli: A religious detective who treats his sick wife while plotting to live with his double. Bachmann portrayed Mri in Life in a fish bowl and Sigurur Gumundsson in Trap.

Slveig Arnarsdttir as Magnéa: Gsli’s sick wife who is shocked at the appearance of a younger version of herself. Slveig Arnarsdttir starred in the 1992 film Ingal and portrayed Halla in Trap.

Bjrn Thors as Darri: A volcanologist struggling with the reappearance of his dead son, one who is incredibly violent.Bjrn Thors portrays and Hugi in Paris of the North and Arnar in The Valhalla Murders (another Netflix 2020 TV show).

Birgitta Birgisdttir as Rakel:Darri’s wife who tries to let go of the ashy version of her son and decides that he was created based on her own thoughts. Birgitta Birgisdttir portrayed Gun in The Valhalla Murders.

BoilerAlso features supporting performances by Haraldur Stefansson, Slveig Arnarsdttir, Baltasar Breki Samper and Alds Amah Hamilton.

