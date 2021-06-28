Justin Cosby was the Renaissance man of the Australian music industry

In a particularly crazy week for the Australian music industry, a week that began with a giant downfall, a large music company under scrutiny and a feeling of new dawn, one last terrible twist has happened that no one has. saw it coming.

Late on Saturday news broke of the passing of Justin Cosby, who at 50 was far too young and yet had already given so much energy to those who knew him.

Cosby died on Friday, June 25, although details of his death have not been released.

If the industry has given a collective expiration throughout the week, the weekend has given a punch.

This patient and sensitive man of music was the antithesis of these stories of a troubled culture of the majors which had so absorbed the week of the news.

Standing well above 6 feet, Cosby was easy to spot at a concert. A conversation with JC was always illuminating. Yes, good music was in human veins, but a conversation could deepen life, love, and our place in the world.

When it was time to go to the bar, go see another group, or find your place, somehow, your mind felt a little clearer for this conversation; refreshed, energized.

Never miss industry news Get the latest music industry news, information and updates straight to your inbox. Learn more REJOIN

Cosby was not a show-off, although he had every right to behave like one. In 2000, he and his good friend Ashley Sellers co-founded Inertia Music in a living room.

Speaking to this reporter on the occasion of the company’s 10th anniversary, Sellers explained: We had a lot of opportunities to work with music that was probably against our music policy, our culture. and maybe make a lot of money and maybe make our life a little easier in terms of growth. We just kept what I guess I had planned to do at the beginning, and that is to keep it in music.

Cosby, the company’s A&R director, he recounted at the time, was the guy responsible for signing incredible records. This is exactly what he did.

Fast forward two decades, to 2017, upon the acquisition of the independent activity of music sales, distribution and label services by the Belgian group PIAS, its new owners declared Inertia as Australia’s leading independent music company, working with some of Australia’s most exciting artists including Sia, Ben Lee, Ali Barter and Neil and Liam Finn as well as internationals Bjrk, Odesza, M83, sgeir and Moreover.

A few years earlier, in 2013, when a British delegation visited Sydney and Melbourne on a so-called trade mission, Cosby was invited to speak and share his considerable wisdom in the domestic music market and the music that wins. Cosby was sick with the flu, but persevered despite being told to stay in bed at home.

If there was a chance to educate and meet like-minded musical soulmates from all over the world, JC was not going to miss the opportunity.

With its lack of barriers to entry, the music industry is made up of all types everywhere, from accountants to anoraks to silverbacks. Cosby was none of these. He was the Renaissance man of the music community, a guy with elegant taste, who gave time and wisdom, and left us far too soon.