Entertainment
Justin Cosby was the Renaissance man of the Australian music industry
In a particularly crazy week for the Australian music industry, a week that began with a giant downfall, a large music company under scrutiny and a feeling of new dawn, one last terrible twist has happened that no one has. saw it coming.
Late on Saturday news broke of the passing of Justin Cosby, who at 50 was far too young and yet had already given so much energy to those who knew him.
Cosby died on Friday, June 25, although details of his death have not been released.
If the industry has given a collective expiration throughout the week, the weekend has given a punch.
This patient and sensitive man of music was the antithesis of these stories of a troubled culture of the majors which had so absorbed the week of the news.
Standing well above 6 feet, Cosby was easy to spot at a concert. A conversation with JC was always illuminating. Yes, good music was in human veins, but a conversation could deepen life, love, and our place in the world.
When it was time to go to the bar, go see another group, or find your place, somehow, your mind felt a little clearer for this conversation; refreshed, energized.
Never miss industry news
Get the latest music industry news, information and updates straight to your inbox. Learn more
Cosby was not a show-off, although he had every right to behave like one. In 2000, he and his good friend Ashley Sellers co-founded Inertia Music in a living room.
Speaking to this reporter on the occasion of the company’s 10th anniversary, Sellers explained: We had a lot of opportunities to work with music that was probably against our music policy, our culture. and maybe make a lot of money and maybe make our life a little easier in terms of growth. We just kept what I guess I had planned to do at the beginning, and that is to keep it in music.
Cosby, the company’s A&R director, he recounted at the time, was the guy responsible for signing incredible records. This is exactly what he did.
Fast forward two decades, to 2017, upon the acquisition of the independent activity of music sales, distribution and label services by the Belgian group PIAS, its new owners declared Inertia as Australia’s leading independent music company, working with some of Australia’s most exciting artists including Sia, Ben Lee, Ali Barter and Neil and Liam Finn as well as internationals Bjrk, Odesza, M83, sgeir and Moreover.
A few years earlier, in 2013, when a British delegation visited Sydney and Melbourne on a so-called trade mission, Cosby was invited to speak and share his considerable wisdom in the domestic music market and the music that wins. Cosby was sick with the flu, but persevered despite being told to stay in bed at home.
If there was a chance to educate and meet like-minded musical soulmates from all over the world, JC was not going to miss the opportunity.
With its lack of barriers to entry, the music industry is made up of all types everywhere, from accountants to anoraks to silverbacks. Cosby was none of these. He was the Renaissance man of the music community, a guy with elegant taste, who gave time and wisdom, and left us far too soon.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]