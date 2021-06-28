Tamworth Hats Off To Country 2021 Canceled By Council And Entertainment Venues Amid COVID-19 Restrictions | The head of the daily newspaper in the North





news, latest news, STAGES will remain empty this weekend after one of the Country Music Capital’s live events is canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Tamworth Hats Off To Country 2021 was due to start on Thursday, but the hold has now been withdrawn by Tamworth Regional Council. The council confirmed on Monday that it had made the “unfortunate but necessary” decision to cancel the four-day festival entirely, which was scheduled for July 1-4. READ ALSO: Council Country Music Coordinator Cheryl Brown said the event was impossible under health measures, suddenly put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. “The current public health orders in place make it impossible or too difficult for venues to put on the shows they had planned for Hats Off To Country this weekend,” she said. “A culmination of travel restrictions for performers and crowd limitations forced venues to cancel their scheduled shows.” The 2021 event was set to bring fans across the region to sing along with over 50 artists performing at multiple locations in Tamworth. Wests Entertainment Group CEO Rod Laing told Leader the board has already made the decision to cancel all live events and concerts to “remove the risk factor”. “The restrictions don’t prevent us from providing entertainment… the problem is that we obviously want to keep our premises secure for members and guests,” he said. “We are fighting hard to be compliant and I just hope the hospitality elsewhere in NSW does just that because we are all in the same boat and we are fighting for our survival.” He said the possibility of extending the restrictions was “very real,” so instead of reshuffling the booked concerts, the company had to cancel them. “It is too early to know what can happen,” he said. Mr Laing said the community’s response to the new restrictions – such as wearing masks and consuming alcohol while sitting – had been positive. “The alternative was that our premises could have been closed in the same way as those in Sydney… so that was good news,” he said. He said the sites in the Northwest have supported each other through difficult times as the hospitality industry continues to be an industry heavily affected by the pandemic. “Personally, I encourage everyone to go and get vaccinated, once we have a high percentage of vaccinated, that will be the trigger to get back to as normal a life as possible,” Laing said. The Pub group also announced that all shows have been canceled at the Moonshiners Bar, Longyard Hotel and Southgate Inn for the Hats Off To Country weekend. The festival was set to make a comeback after being held virtually last year. Meanwhile, planning continues for the 50th anniversary of the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January, with the announcement on Monday of the first top performers who have been locked up. Tickets will also go on sale from Wednesday July 1. Our journalists work hard to provide local and up-to-date news to the community. Here’s how you can continue to access our trusted content: /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/c302726e-a659-4505-84de-ca9ff62f052d.jpg/r0_228_5568_3374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg







