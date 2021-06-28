Meghan Markle “waits to take the next Hollywood step” amid royal feud





Meghan Markle said earlier there were concerns at the Palace over “Archie’s dark skin color” Meghan Markle took part in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, claiming how she and Prince Harry were treated poorly within the royal family. During her session, the Duchess revealed that there were concerns in the palace over “Archie’s dark skin color”. She also said that she was prohibited from getting help when it became unbearable for her to live in the Palace. All of this led American columnist Maureen Callahan to see what Meghan’s next move would be. Write in the New York PostShe said: “That the royals harassed and intimidated them and failed to protect them, even as the Queen hatched an exit plan that left the door open for re-entry if these two crazed children found out that their skills in the free market, without the royal halo of work, turn out to be less than profitable, especially since they planned to be so private. Also: Meghan, who hilariously said she had no involvement in the so-called revealing book ‘Finding Freedom’, admitted last November that she had actually helped. But not enough to generate any headlines, this book was lighter than air. No. Meghan was holding back for Oprah, knowing how desperate she was to land an interview, “Callahan added. “Meghan is a Hollywood creature, after all, and she knows how to deliver a cliffhanger. I can’t wait to see what happens next,” she concluded.

