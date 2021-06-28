BET Awards 2021: find out who won | Entertainment

The BET Awards, honoring black excellence in entertainment and sport, were presented on Sunday.
See below for the full list of nominees with winners shown in bold.
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER
Unholy Hour – Chloe X Halle
Best Female R & B / Pop Artist
Best Male R & B / Pop Artist
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Megan you stallion *WINNER
Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby with Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled with Drake – “Popstar”
Jack Harlow with DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”
Megan Thee Stallion with DaBaby – “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke with Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”
Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspiration Award
Bebe Winans – “In the name of Jesus”
CeCe Winans – “Never Lost”
Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”
Marvin Sapp – “Thanks for everything”
Tamela Mann – “Touch of You”
Alicia Keys with Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy with Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti-Queen”
Chloé X Halle – “Little girl”
Ciara with Ester Dean – “Rooted”
SZA – “Good days” *WINNER
Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby with Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled with Drake – “Popstar”
Drake with Lil Durk – “Laugh now cry later”
Lil Baby – “The Biggest Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion with Beyonc – “Savage (Remix)” *WINNER
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” *WINNER
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake with Lil Durk – “Laugh now cry later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video Director of the Year
Bruno Mars & Florent Dchard
Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
“Judas and the Black Messiah”
“Ma Rainey’s black background”
“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Sportsman of the Year Award
