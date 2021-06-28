Boba Fett SLAMS Disney actor for changing the name to “Slave 1” on Star Wars Merch





It looks like Disney is determined to erase Boba Fett's ship name altogether Slave I Star Wars canon, and at least one Boba Fett actor isn't happy with it. Marc Anthony Austin, who played Fett in the special edition of Star Wars: A New Hope, took to Twitter to express his displeasure over Disney's latest tinkering with Canon. "My ship will forever be Slave1. Nothing. Not even #disney can or will change that. This is the way," tweeted Austin. My ship will forever be Slave1. Nothing. Not even #disney can or will change that. This is the way. pic.twitter.com/Qt99Yo8dEz – Mark Anthony Austin (@BobaFettANHSE) June 28, 2021 In a previous post, we reported that Lucasfilm asked LEGO to remove the name "Slave I" from an upcoming Boba Fett playset. Instead, they used the generic (and lame) "Boba's Fett's Starship," which is apparently a registered trademark. It's likely part of Disney's recent diversity and inclusion initiatives, and "slave" is a loaded word this year. Now it looks like LEGO is not alone. An upcoming model kit will also drop the name "Slave I" in favor of the slightly less stupid nickname of "Boba Fett's Starfighter". The renamed ship Fett can be seen briefly in this YouTube video. It looks like Disney is looking to erase the name "Slave I" from all corners of the galaxy, and we can only predict how long Star Wars fans will react. (I'm predicting badly. Very, very badly.) Hopefully at least there will be a logical explanation for the name change in the next one. Book by Boba Fett Disney Plus Series. [Hat Tip: Solium]







