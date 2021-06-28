Last Man Standing: How Hollywood Became Obsessed With The Biggie and Tupac Murders | Movies





RRumor has it that Marion Suge Knight, a formidable death row record supremo, once said that Tupac Shakur was worth more dead than alive. Unfortunately, he might have been right. We are approaching the 25th anniversary of Shakur’s murder, as is Biggie Smalls, who was killed less than a year later. And over the decades that followed, their inextricably linked deaths and the East Coast / West Coast beef that led them were cemented into the foundations of hip-hop mythology, especially through the movies. The Tupac / Biggie industry still rolls profitably, and each new story blurs the waters a bit more. The 2009 Biggie biopic Notorious, the 2017 Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me and the 2015 Straight Outta Compton smash, ostensibly about NWA but starring Tupac and Knight, paved the way. Not to mention more than 15 documentaries, including two by Nick Broomfield. His 2002 doc Biggie & Tupac was ahead of the bandwagon and at least sought to solve the rapper murders rather than polish the myths. He singled out Suge Knight for both murders, although his theories have been discredited. Now, Broomfield returns to the scene with his latest doc Last Man Standing, and the focus is on Knight, with new testimony implicating him in Tupac’s death. It is true that this is a fascinating subject: a bald, cigar-gnawing mountain man whose business tactics often involved violence and intimidation. Whether or not Broomfield resolves the case, Last Man Standing shines a light on the sordid and violent reality of the Knights Empire: misogyny, drug trafficking, gang violence, dirty cops. It sure doesn’t look glamorous. Interviewees claim it was Knight who turned Tupac from a sensitive artist into an aspiring thug. Some also suggest that Tupac was heavily influenced by his role in the 1992 movie Juice, where he played an aspiring thug. Movies and reality become hard to separate here. Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence, in part because of Straight Outta Compton. According to grand jury transcripts, Knight was unhappy with his portrayal in the film and sent threatening messages to his director, F Gary Gray. Knight visited the film set and had an argument which ended in him crashing into two men with his van, killing one of them. He unquestionably pleaded intentional manslaughter. Meanwhile, the Biggie and Tupac murders remain officially unsolved. With Knight himself out of sight, a biopic is now surely a tempting prospect. Its value would be questionable, and the reality is certainly sketchy, but it is a saga of larger-than-life events and personalities, with a score built in. Admit it: you would watch it.

