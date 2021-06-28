News from the community of the region | News, Sports, Jobs

Bloomingdale announces July 4th festivities

BLOOMINGDALE – Bloomingdale’s two-day celebration of the 4th of July holidays kicks off Saturday at Bloomingdale Park with the flag raising and the national anthem at 6:30 p.m.

The speaker will be Charlie Lingerfelt, cult leader at Crossroads Christian Church in Wintersville.

There will be a free weiner roast with everyone invited and a cornhole tournament open to everyone. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.

The 4th of July festivities begin on Sunday with a “Everything that moves” parade. The line-up is at 1 p.m. at the top of County Road 39 and the parade begins at 1:30 p.m.

It will be followed by a Ferris Wheel race at 2:30 p.m. at the town hall with Ferris Wheels available. The Diver Race starts at 3:15 pm at Town Hall and the Pet Parade begins at the Bloomingdale Post Office at 3:45 pm There will be Movin ‘and Groovin’ inflatables and a dunk tank. at the park from 4 p.m. with traffic lights 10 p.m.

Evening games will include a frozen t-shirt contest, egg toss and a Jell-O tasting contest.

There will be a Chinese auction and a 50-50 draw.

1971 Toronto High School Class Plans 50-Year Reunion

TORONTO – The 1971 Toronto High School class will be holding their 50-year class reunion on October 30 at Undo’s Restaurant in Weirton.

“We had trouble locating some of our class members,” noted a spokesperson. “We ask that if you have a child, sibling, or friend who graduated in 1971, that you ask them to contact a member of the class or send a text message to (740) 317-8690. “

Planners have a website for class members on Facebook that they can request to join – “THS class of 71-50e Réunion.”

“We hope to see all of our classmates at the reunion. We have taken an important step and are ready to RE-U-Knight ”, added the spokesperson.

Tri-State Marine Corps Club Auxiliary Donates

WEIRTON – Many donations were approved when the Tri-State Marine Corps Club Auxiliary met on June 14 with President Shirley Brecht chairing and leading the group in the oath of allegiance.

Chaplain Mary Ann Smith offered the prayer. Vice-President Darlene Kemp called the roll call.

Secretary Marcy Spano read the May meeting minutes, which were approved as read. Brecht gave the treasurer’s report, which was also approved as read.

Brecht thanked Spano for placing the wreath for Memorial Day.

The June no-bake bake sale was discussed and leaflets were distributed and mailed.

The group agreed to provide non-perishable items for a basket design for the Marines’ military ball; have a donation of toys from each member for the benefit of Toys for Tots; donate Easter baskets and Christmas stockings to veterans of the Weirton Geriatric Center; and donate to Community Bread Basket in Weirton and Wreaths Across America.

Next month’s refreshments will be an ice cream and cookie social hour. Members were asked to bring different types of cookies.

The 50/50 was donated to the club’s treasury.

The next meeting is set for July 12 at the VFW in Weirton, starting at 6 p.m.

Funseekers plans brown bag auction for July 7 meeting

WEIRTON – The Funseekers met at Undo in Weirton on June 2 with 58 members joined by five guests, including Maggie Icuss, Bob Carroll, Sharon Carroll, Toni Roschel and Kerry Thieme.

Joann Bugin led the opening prayer, pledge and song of “God bless America.”

Charlotte Christian noted the birthdays and anniversaries of June and noted that the new members who joined were Maggie Icuss, Bob and Sharon Carroll. Recovery cards have been signed. A moment of respect was reserved for the recently deceased active member Rich Sklenar and founding member Estelle Treglia.

After dinner, entertainment was provided by Jack Giacomel. His selection of oldies and easy-to-listen tracks saw many members on the dance floor.

The business meeting included the announcement that Mary Beth Bauer has agreed to be acting secretary. The Treasurer’s and Secretary’s Reports were read and approved.

The nomination and election of officers will begin at the July meeting. Members were asked to consider serving as an officer for the next two years. The offices are president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer. Other volunteer positions include the entertainment chair, menu selection and callers and the sun.

The July reunion will feature the ever popular brown bag auction led by auctioneer Jonny Balzano. Brown bags donated by members valued at $ 5 or more will be sold to the highest bidder. Larry and Barb Purks will be presenting door prizes.

Christian announced that the August meeting will be a Hawaiian pool party at Undo’s in Weirton.

Tour Director Regina Truax announced upcoming trips and excursions. They include: July 16, Hartville; August 26, MGM Casino in Northfield, Ohio; September 12-16, Virginia Beach; September 22-24, Seneca Niagara; 26 Sep-Oct 2, Branson; October 9, Kenny Vance at the Palace Theater; October 13-15, Lancaster, Sights and Sounds; October 18-22, Nashville; October 30, DooWop Bobby Rydell in Wheeling; November 17-19, Ocean City, Maryland; and on December 2, Oglebay Festival of Lights.

Trips and excursions are available for all seniors. For more information, contact Truax at (304) 723-0419.

Various prizes were awarded with the 50/50 design won by Kerry Thieme. Door prizes were presented by Larry and Mary Beth Bauer to Donna Balzano, Ana Iachini, Barb Purks, Marge Serafini, Joanne llewellyn, Sharon Carroll, Sondra Nestor, Dodie Magnone, Harold Snyder and Charlotte Christian. Jean Dalfonso won the Undo’s gift card. Roberta Antinone won the patriotic crown.

Next meeting on July 7 at 6 p.m. at Scaffidi’s restaurant in Steubenville.

Wellsburg Presbyterian Church hosts free take-out dinner

WELLSBURG – The Wellsburg Presbyterian Church, located at 901 Charles St., Wellsburg, will be hosting a free take-out dinner from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The menu will be ham, potatoes with cheese, vegetables, rolls and cookies.