Hollywood: Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcome their first child







Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead at the FX ‘Fargo’ FYC Event held at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center on May 11, 2017 in North Hollywood, California, United States.

Image Credit: AP

There’s a new surprise baby in town! Actors Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor welcomed their first child together, and news of the special arrival has come from McGregor’s older children. Welcome to the little brother world … congratulations to my dad and Mary, this is the greatest gift, Clara McGregor, 25, wrote on Instagram on June 28. She is the eldest of four daughters he shares with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, two of them have adopted. McGregor’s second daughter Esther, 19, also posted about her little brother and shared his name with the world. I met my little pirate-like brother. I recommend! Welcome to the family, little Laurie, she wrote. Winstead, 36, and McGregor, 50, met on the set of the Fargo series in 2017 and have been dating ever since. However, they have been quite private about the relationship and no mention of the pregnancy has been made prior to that. McGregor filed for divorce from Mavrakis in 2018 after 22 years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences, but their divorce was not finalized until 2020. At the time, their breakup received a lot of publicity because it happened as a result. information that the Scottish actor was seen kissing Winstead. in a London restaurant. Winstead was previously married to filmmaker Riley Stearns, whom she separated in 2017. The couple’s baby is the latest in a string of secret celebrity birth announcements amid the pandemic. Singer Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcomed their second child in secret; Mindy Kaling announced that Shed had a second child last year; and actress Emma Roberts the first mention of having her first child with actor Garrett Hedlund came after the birth with a social media post.

