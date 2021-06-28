Stuart Dean Company, Inc. Appoints Charlotte Jensen to Board of Directors | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 28, 2021–
Stuart dean, a leading provider of architectural surface restoration and maintenance services, announced that its board of directors has elected Charlotte Jensen, currently CEO of Guest Blueprint, as an independent director.
Timothy Shea, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stuart Dean, said that Charlotte’s election to the Board of Directors provides the strategic sales and customer experience experience that will be particularly useful in Stuart Dean’s future. to further penetrate its current markets and develop new ones.
Chris Hughes, President and CEO of Stuart Dean, added that Charlottes’ focused knowledge of the facilities space in a multitude of vertical markets aligns well with Stuart Dean’s strategic growth plans.
Charlotte has over 25 years of experience in the services and facilities management and hospitality industries, holding leadership and leadership roles in national and global organizations including Sodexo, ABM, OneSource and ISS. .
As a passionate customer advocate and sales driven operator, I look forward to contributing a different perspective to Stuart Dean’s strategy for continued growth, Charlotte said.
In October 2020, she founded Guest Blueprint, a client-focused consulting firm. Guest Blueprint primarily focuses on companies in the aviation, sports and entertainment, commercial real estate, and education industries.
Prior to founding Guest Blueprint, Charlotte was CEO of Airport Lounges and Sports and Leisure, a $ 500 million combined operating division of Sodexo, North America. At ABM, Charlotte was a senior vice president responsible for the Sports & Entertainment division and its $ 200 million + revenue.
Charlotte has held many key roles aligned with her interests and leadership principles. This includes promoting openness in communications and gender parity. Charlotte was a member of Sodexos’ North American regional executive committee to determine overall strategy and roll out global initiatives for the US $ 11 billion region. In addition, invited by the President of Sodexos, Charlotte was part of her SoTogether initiative to promote and mentor women in leadership positions globally. True to her interests, Charlotte was also the executive sponsor of Sodexos Organization of Latinos (SOL), dedicated to the development of Latinos through education and mentoring programs, and founded the ABM Women in Leadership Council in 2014. Most recently, Charlotte joined the board of Trustees of Synergy4WBO, which enables minority and women owned businesses to benefit from mentoring, marketing strategies, educational opportunities and access. to capital to ensure success, stability and growth.
Charlotte holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania with a minor in Spanish and completed a year of Advanced Spanish from the University of Malaga, Spain.
About Stuart Dean Company, Inc.
Stuart Dean is the leading national provider of architectural surface restoration and maintenance solutions and is renowned for its specialized innovative solutions that protect iconic landmarks, global brands and commercial buildings in the United States and international markets since 1932 .
The company was founded in New York and today maintains operations that span all major markets in the United States and Canada. With nearly 400 professionals serving his clients every day, Stuart Dean embodies generations of excellence.
