Stuart Dean Company, Inc. Appoints Charlotte Jensen to Board of Directors | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – June 28, 2021– Stuart dean, a leading provider of architectural surface restoration and maintenance services, announced that its board of directors has elected Charlotte Jensen, currently CEO of Guest Blueprint, as an independent director. Timothy Shea, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stuart Dean, said that Charlotte’s election to the Board of Directors provides the strategic sales and customer experience experience that will be particularly useful in Stuart Dean’s future. to further penetrate its current markets and develop new ones. Chris Hughes, President and CEO of Stuart Dean, added that Charlottes’ focused knowledge of the facilities space in a multitude of vertical markets aligns well with Stuart Dean’s strategic growth plans. Charlotte has over 25 years of experience in the services and facilities management and hospitality industries, holding leadership and leadership roles in national and global organizations including Sodexo, ABM, OneSource and ISS. . As a passionate customer advocate and sales driven operator, I look forward to contributing a different perspective to Stuart Dean’s strategy for continued growth, Charlotte said. In October 2020, she founded Guest Blueprint, a client-focused consulting firm. Guest Blueprint primarily focuses on companies in the aviation, sports and entertainment, commercial real estate, and education industries. Prior to founding Guest Blueprint, Charlotte was CEO of Airport Lounges and Sports and Leisure, a $ 500 million combined operating division of Sodexo, North America. At ABM, Charlotte was a senior vice president responsible for the Sports & Entertainment division and its $ 200 million + revenue. Charlotte has held many key roles aligned with her interests and leadership principles. This includes promoting openness in communications and gender parity. Charlotte was a member of Sodexos’ North American regional executive committee to determine overall strategy and roll out global initiatives for the US $ 11 billion region. In addition, invited by the President of Sodexos, Charlotte was part of her SoTogether initiative to promote and mentor women in leadership positions globally. True to her interests, Charlotte was also the executive sponsor of Sodexos Organization of Latinos (SOL), dedicated to the development of Latinos through education and mentoring programs, and founded the ABM Women in Leadership Council in 2014. Most recently, Charlotte joined the board of Trustees of Synergy4WBO, which enables minority and women owned businesses to benefit from mentoring, marketing strategies, educational opportunities and access. to capital to ensure success, stability and growth. Charlotte holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania with a minor in Spanish and completed a year of Advanced Spanish from the University of Malaga, Spain. About Stuart Dean Company, Inc. Stuart Dean is the leading national provider of architectural surface restoration and maintenance solutions and is renowned for its specialized innovative solutions that protect iconic landmarks, global brands and commercial buildings in the United States and international markets since 1932 . The company was founded in New York and today maintains operations that span all major markets in the United States and Canada. With nearly 400 professionals serving his clients every day, Stuart Dean embodies generations of excellence. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210627005001/en/ CONTACT: For more information, contact: Harold Pandian, Director, Marketing Stuart Dean Company, Inc. T. 212.377.9276 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL & REAL ESTATE BUILDING CONSTRUCTION & REAL ESTATE REIT FASHION ENTERTAINMENT ARCHITECTURE RETAIL SMALL BUSINESS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT HOUSING CONSULTING TRAVEL PROFESSIONAL UNIVERSITY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES EDUCATION LUXURY TRANSPORTATION SOURCE: Stuart Dean Company, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 06/28/2021 12:01 am / DISC: 06/28/2021 12:02 am http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210627005001/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos