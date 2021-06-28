Welcome back, boss! Springsteen marks the rebirth of performing arts

“The Boss” is back on Broadway! American rock star Bruce Springsteen returned with his eponymous hit Broadway show this weekend to celebrate the reopening of theaters and the rebirth of limited edition live entertainment. The star donned a guitar for an audience filled with familiar names, including a member of her E Street Band and the governor of her home state.

Springsteen had ended his residency in December 2018 after 236 performances, but was persuaded to return for a summer encore before most Broadway shows in September.

The tough rock’n’roller was clearly emotional. He wiped away his tears towards the end of his show, which mixes personal memories with interpretations of his songs. He said the summer recovery allowed him to spend more time, figuratively speaking, with his late father and other deceased relatives.

Each week brings new evidence of the resumption of life in entertainment after a 15-month COVID-19 hiatus. Festivals and concert tours are in the process of being booked, and Springsteen plans to take his band on the road next year. The Foo Fighters reopened New York’s Madison Square Garden for music with a cathartic concert on June 20.

Delighted to be back, fans have applauded Springsteen’s words so often that he had to tell them layman to calm down, lest the show take all night. Its longtime guitarist, Steven Van Zandt, received a standing ovation when he took his place in the audience. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were also in attendance on Saturday evening.

“It’s good to see everyone here tonight unmasked, sitting next to each other,” Springsteen said. “What a year. I am 71 years old on this planet and have never seen anything like it.”

Spectators had to show proof of vaccination to enter the St. James Theater. This drew a handful of loud anti-vaccination protesters to gather at the entrance and complain that Springsteen was promoting segregation.

Inside, audience member Gina Zabinski of Wyomissing, Pa. Said it was amazing to see the music performed live again. “I’m going to cry,” she said.

“I didn’t think I would miss it as much as I did,” said Zabinski, who brought his son Zak, a musical theater student at the University of Miami. “I think I took it for granted because we went to shows all the time.”

Another fan, Benjamin Smith of Philadelphia, said, “I can’t think of a better person to help us regain a sense of normalcy.”

Springsteen said he and his family were lucky during the pandemic, able to stay healthy and take care of themselves.

“I had a podcast with the President of the United States (Barack Obama),” he said. “I was handcuffed and thrown in jail.”

The latter spoke of his arrest on November 14, 2020 for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving in New Jersey. Those charges were later dismissed because he had a blood alcohol level below the state’s legal limit and he paid a fine for drinking two shots of tequila in an area where alcohol was not allowed.

“New Jersey,” he said. “They love me there.”

While the affair provided him with new fodder for jokes, the structure and stories of Springsteen’s show were similar, if somewhat simplified, to how it was his first time on Broadway. .

He eliminated the closest iconic, “Born to Run”, replacing it with the sharper theme “I’ll See You in My Dreams” from his 2020 album. The two-song duet with his wife, Patti Scialfa, featured a steaming version of “Fire”, his song which became a hit in 1978 for the Pointer Sisters.

In a clear reference to George Floyd’s murder, Springsteen performed his own song about a police shooting, “American Skin (41 Shots)”, standing on stage under a blood-red spotlight.

Springsteen said he had never seen American democracy as threatened as it is today and that it scared him.

“I’m still stubborn,” he said. “I think we’ll get there.”