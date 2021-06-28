365 Day Star Michele Morrone Approached For Bollywood Projects | 365 days actor Michele Morrone would love to make a Hindi movie

Italian actor Michele Morrone rose to fame with Polish erotic drama



365 days

which premiered on Netflix last year. The film revolves around a woman victim of a dominant mafia boss. The latter imprisons her and gives her a year to fall in love with him. Morrone, who previously worked as a gardener in an Italian village, became an overnight sensation with



365 days.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Michele was offered a Bollywood film by Karan Johar.

A DNA report had quoted a source as saying, “After his Netflix movie was released, Michele became a very popular property. And in India he has a crazy fan. No wonder many Bollywood biggies are lining up for sign Michele on the dotted line His romantic drama



365 days

is still in the top 10 on Netflix India and that is a testament to its raging popularity here. Nothing official has been confirmed yet. ”Plus, the buzz got even stronger when KJo started following Michele on Instagram.

Amid rumors of a possible collaboration, Michele recently revealed that he has received several offers from Bollywood. He expressed his desire to make a movie in Hindi and said he enjoys challenging roles, which is when the magic is created on the screen.

According to an article in the Hindustan Times, Michele said: “I would love to make a film in Hindi. As an actor, I like difficult roles and they can make you uncomfortable at times. you start to create magic. “

Pointing out how many popular names in the Hindi film industry are following him on social media, Michele said he feels honored and humiliated.

“It’s amazing. I’m honored and touched. My team has been approached for Bollywood projects, and that’s why we’ve grown there,” he told the tabloid.

Meanwhile, Morrone recently made headlines when some of his private photos leaked on social media. He later took inspiration from his Instagram story and wrote: “As an actor your life becomes public. But, as a human being, I would always like my private life to be reserved for me. “Even and I’m a huge fan of privacy. It’s never ok. to invade someone’s privacy and it’s very disrespectful. What happened is a great offense to me.”

Further, he added, “I really want to thank my entire family online for taking action against all of the private footage of me that leaked while I was working professionally on set.”