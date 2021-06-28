Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell pay homage to Hollywood couple in Skiathos, Greece





Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell traveled to Greece this weekend to be with Hollywood friends who were granted honorary citizenship to Skiathos Island on Sunday. The famous couple, who have been to Skiathos several times, attended a simple ceremony hosted by the mayor of the Greek island in honor of Hollywood costume director and film producer Anthea Sylbert and her partner , author and actor Richard Romanus. The couple have lived permanently on the island for several years, while the ceremony took place at their home for health reasons that prevent them from traveling. Skiathos Mayor Thodoris Tzoumas said it was a great honor for a place to be chosen as the permanent residence of people who not only fell in love with it but showed a genuine interest in learning more about its history, its culture and especially its people, and being part of its contemporary history, after leaving Hollywood for the island. Richard Romanus graduated in philosophy from Xavier University and, after studying law and music, studied theater at the famous Actor’s Studio founded by Elia Kazan. He has starred in countless movies and TV series and co-wrote screenplays and produced films with Sylbert, while in 1999 they were nominated for Best Screenplay in the United States. Since 2000 he has turned to writing books on Skiathos and has published four books in English. Anthea Sylbert studied art history and was one of Hollywood’s top costume designers, having worked on 21 films and received two Oscar nominations and an EMMY for her work with some of Hollywood’s greatest directors. ‘Hollywood. Among other things, she is a fervent supporter of the return of the Parthenon marbles to Greece. The couple are also among the warmest supporters of Skiathos Island and have helped promote Greece and the island internationally through their work. Why Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell never married Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been in a relationship for 37 years. They met on the set of Swing Shift in 1983 and have been together ever since. They have a son together, actor Wyatt Russell, 34, as well as children from previous marriages: son of Russell, Boston and children of Hawn, actors Kate, 41, and Oliver Hudson, 44, who call Russell “Pa”. Speaking to People magazine recently on why they never got married, Russell said, “For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create something we wouldn’t have otherwise.” Russell explains. “I don’t know. 40 years is not enough to finally say, ‘Well, I guess …'” Hawn added, “Well, we weren’t yet 40… The point is, we’ve all tried marriage and sometimes marriage doesn’t work.”

