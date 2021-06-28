Entertainment
Tomorrow War director Chris McKay, actor Betty Gilpin on working with Chris Pratt, the film’s “explosive” premise – Entertainment News, Firstpost
“He’s a movie star, but he can do so many different things and be incredibly vulnerable,” says director Chris McKay, who directed Chris Pratt in The Tomorrow War.
Chris Pratt in The War of Tomorrow. Amazon Prime Video
With a Hollywood star, a dark Terminator– science fiction premises and an announced price of $ 200 million, The war of tomorrow would normally be one of the biggest and smartest blockbusters of the summer.
But the Chris Pratt-led film won’t be at all disturbing at the box office, having sold to Amazon for a massive sum in January, when theaters were closed in California and beyond.
Now it will premiere worldwide on Prime Video starting July 2, making it one of the biggest blockbusters to have skipped theaters altogether.
“Please don’t watch it on your phones! Watch it on the biggest screen possible with the loudest sound, turn it up,” director Chris McKay said. France Media Agency.
“Invite the neighbors over so they’re not annoyed that you show it, but just watch it with a lot of people because you’re going to have a good time.”
The film’s explosive premise is quickly established: Time travelers suddenly appear in the near future, where a gruesome alien invasion is about to wipe out humanity.
They beg their own parents and grandparents to travel with them three decades into the future to help them fend off the hordes of nightmarish and endlessly voracious “white tips”.
The film combines effects-laden action scenes shot in places like Iceland with tropes of horror, family drama and even environmental themes like climate change.
Here is the movie trailer
This film is DOPE AF. To see on July 2
@AmazonPrimeVideo. #Tomorrow’s Warpic.twitter.com/MyOFymH8FP__; !! N96JrnIq8IfO5w! 1SmrpVwr61r77xzs5ovoVcJiagIrbFWoeXwdg9d2kJFNrNz44gYk_DyWLPJMEa86xpsVJ7y6UmtL $
Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) June 18, 2021
“When we were making the movie, there were existential threats that we had in mind like ‘What is your responsibility for future generations?’” McKay said.
“And then COVID arrives,” he recalled, forcing a film shot mainly before the arrival of the pandemic to be completed remotely at post-production editors.
The parallels of a world suddenly shattered by a threat demanding a unified response did not escape the filmmakers.
“It’s an assemblage … we deal with things through films because they can put them at a distance, and especially when it’s a genre film,” the director said.
movie star
For Betty Gilpin, who plays the therapist wife of veteran military Pratt, the film serves two key functions: pure escape entertainment and “slipping” a message or two about our duty to the future of the planet.
“It also attracted me a lot to this script which makes it look like it’s going to be this silly popcorn movie, and then there are really smart things to say,” she told AFP. .
Gilpin is best known for GLOW, a cult Netflix show about a 1980s Californian female wrestling group.
His path from TV comedy to blockbuster film echoes that of co-star Pratt, who broke through as chubby and adorable goofball Andy Dwyer on the NBC sitcom. Parks and recreation.
Pratt has since strengthened himself for starring roles in some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, including Marvel superhero films like guardians of the galaxy and the Jurassic World cinema.
He is married to Katherine, the daughter of action film legend Arnold Schwarzenegger.
“I think a lot of people respect the fact that he went from this guy (sitcom) to guardians of the galaxysaid McKay, who also worked with Pratt on Lego movie.
“He’s a movie star but he can do so many different things and be incredibly vulnerable.”
In his latest role, Pratt plays a former special ops soldier who feels trapped in a suburban teaching job before being drafted into fighting aliens in the future.
“I am a huge Parks and recreation fan, “Gilpin said of her onscreen husband.” So I feel, to me, that he will be Andy, always. “
(With entries fromFrance Media Agency)
