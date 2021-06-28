Piers Morgan’s epic 4.2m Hollywood home he can’t even stay in



















June 28, 2021 – 10:56 BST



Rachel avery Maison Piers Morgan: The former Good Morning Britain presenter has a jaw-dropping mansion in Los Angeles that he shares with his wife Celia Walden.

Former Hello Great Britain presenter Piers Morgan owns a magnificent townhouse in West London, an idyllic country retreat in Newick and Hollywood’s most impressive mansion worth £ 4.2million. PHOTOS: Piers Morgan’s two family homes with wife Celia are heaven Due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions, the presenter hasn’t been able to visit his LA home for over 15 months now, and we’re sure he’s looking forward to returning to the United States. The star shares this magnificent property with his wife Celia Walden and includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an indoor bar, a huge walk-in closet and a breathtaking outdoor swimming pool. Take a look around … SEE: Piers Morgan’s incredible swimming pool at Sussex home revealed Loading the player … WATCH: Piers Morgan in 60 seconds Piers Morgan’s house Piers shared a photo of the exterior of his house in February 2020. It is made up of two floors with an outdoor terrace on the second floor and an outdoor patio on the ground floor at the rear of the house with a wooden awning for shelter. MORE: In the bedroom of Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway Piers Morgan’s swimming pool When Piers and his daughter Elise posed for a photo next to his pool, he revealed the pool had Spanish-inspired patterned tiles on the inside and a burnt orange style on the sides. There are various palm trees and plants lining the far rim. At the bottom of the pool, there is a water feature designed with green patterned tiles and a yellow vase in the middle. The Piers palm trees are particularly tall, for maximum privacy. There is also a hot tub at one end of the pool, separated from the main pool by a wall formed of patterned black tiles. RELATED: Amanda Holden Reveals Stunning Cuisine – And We’re Speechless The entrance to Piers Morgan’s house Member Hello Great Britain presenter Susanna reid visited Piers at his home and was greeted at the entrance formed of burnt orange tiles and a metal door between two white concrete plinths. Piers Morgan’s home gym Piers has set up his own home gym on an outdoor patio at his home. It’s open-air with glass railings, and Piers is well-equipped with his own One Peloton spin bike. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos