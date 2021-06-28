Here’s why Lucky Ali won’t sing for Bollywood movies anymore





Bombay: Maqsood Mehmood Ali, popularly known as Lucky Ali, is known for his unique voice and moving performances. The legendary singer has impressed people with his touching voice in songs like O Sanam, Tere Mere Saath, Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai and Mausam among others. He made his song debut with the album Sunoh which later established him as a singer and launched his career. Lucky Ali has lent his voice to several commercially successful Bollywood films, including Sur, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani and Tamasha. Iconic singer of yesteryear, off late has faded onto the internet with his unplugged versions featuring his blockbuster O Sanam. Besides singing a few Bollywood acts and keeping his music alive through live gigs, Lucky Ali has kept himself out of the limelight par excellence. His exit from the industry almost two years ago has left many people wondering why he made this decision. Have nothing in this space now: Lucky Ali In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Lucky Ali has explained the reasons why he will not sing in any Bollywood movies from now on. He said: I have nothing in this space. I mean basically to me like it’s over when dad passed away. With dad, I also had the opportunity to go out. Because I had to learn everything I needed to learn from this space and God bless them. But it’s really bad in that sense. You might have had other complaints at times, but at some point, as you get older, you look at things in a broader perspective and with more understanding. In 2017, also in another interview, he spoke about his thoughts on Bollywood and why he has stayed away from the film industry. Bollywood has changed. The films that are being made these days lack inspiration and I think there is nothing to learn from these films, said Lucky Ali. He also explained how films influence audiences and its impact on society. The films of this generation leave a bad impact on society. People get violent because they are inspired by what is presented in the movies, said Lucky Ali. I believe less patience and more greed are promoted through films, Ali added. He also said he was happy not to be a part of Bollywood where there is a lot of disrespect. His death rumors Lucky Ali made headlines last month after rumors of his death spread like wildfire. Rumors say the singer has died from COVID-19. He reacted to the fake news with humor. He said in an Instagram story that he was indeed resting in peace, but at home. Lucky Ali’s “O Sanam” Viral Video Disconnected The singer caught everyone’s attention last year, when a monochrome clip of him strumming a guitar and humming O Sanam in his melodious voice went viral and took the internet by storm. Originally released in 1996, Alis’ song and soulful interpretation recently during an unplugged LIVE session was enough to put a damper on this difficult year. What won our hearts about the video was that Lucky Ali stopped at a line where there is a mention of the word dead, eliciting a widespread emotional response from fans.

