



BY SHELLEY TERRY [email protected] JEFFERSON It’s time to have your beautiful face! The 175th Ashtabula County Fair will be packed with shows, food, music, exhibits and competitions over its six days, August 10-15 at the North Elm Street and North Poplar Street Fairgrounds. While the fair offers the farming community a chance to showcase their best animals, goods and talents, there will also be two demolition derbies, two days of harness racing, as well as a youth parade, rodeo and pull-ups. modified tractors and trucks. Visitors to the show will find a newly renovated grandstand, a renovated exhibition center and a new pole barn. After successfully adding a second day of harness racing three years ago, the salon board decided to start over. Happy harness racing Thursday and Friday, 11:30 a.m. PT, said Sue Stockwell, fair board member and race secretary. There will be several races per day, and mutual bets. Other attractions at the fair will include a rooster crowing competition, frog jumping, 4-H fashion show, children’s contests, horse shows, backyard Olympics and hundreds of projects. 4-H animals horses, miniature horses, rabbits, goats, chickens, ducks, pigs, steers, dairy cows and more. A livestock sale at the market will take place on Saturday where hundreds of bidders are expected to purchase the animal projects from the market. Free shows this year include Max Power, a 9ft tall robotic artist, the Ready Go Dog Show, Cracker Jack the Clown and Company, Jungle Terry, and the Rex and Dana Comedy and Magic show. The Barnard Entertainment Pavilion stage at the back halfway will host local bands from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Members of the Ashtabula County Holstein Club will serve the club’s signature milkshakes, ice cream and cheese sandwiches. Members of the Plymouth Grange will be offering burgers, hot dogs and pies and the Jefferson Grange will offer its famous roast beef, gravy and mashed potato dinners, as well as burgers, fish sandwiches, hot dogs, pies and more. Both barns will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Fresh lemonade, donuts, steak on stick, fries, pizza, peanuts, popcorn, homemade fudge, love potatoes, waffles, barbecue chicken, pierogies and more will be on sale from vendors. Regular admission is $ 8, children 4 and under enter free daily. Lisko Amusements rides are free with the $ 8 daily admission ticket. Live pony rides are chargeable. Grandstand shows cost $ 5, paid at the grandstand, except Barnyard Olympics and KOI Drag Racing are free. With any passes or special admissions, a wristband is required to ride the rides and costs $ 5. The rides will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Those aged 62 and over enter for $ 1 on Tuesdays and Fridays. Veterans enter for free on Thursday with proper identification. On Family Day (Wednesday), children 14 and under enter all day free. An all-day pass costs $ 5. For more information visit ashtabulafair.com or call 440-576-7626.







