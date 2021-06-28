Bollywood celebrities who run their own welfare organizations





Bollywood celebrities are immensely loved by their fans, not just because they look good or because their work in movies is commendable. They are indeed loved because they reside in the hearts of their bosses like good human beings. Celebrities are role models for their followers and it is their responsibility to give back to society as much as they can. So, take a look at 10 celebrities who run their own welfare organizations to help improve society. 1Alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a celebrity who appeals to the younger generation. And to raise awareness about ecology and the animals that coexist with us, she launched a social welfare program called “Coexist”. Explaining the vision behind the program, Alia says, “I believe that each of us has a personal responsibility to our planet. And since animals, plants, the oceans do not have their own voice, we must also speak for them. Coexist is a program that I put in place with a vision that man lives in harmony with animals and nature. ‘ 2Amir Khan and Kiran Rao

Founded by Amir and Kiran in 2016, the “Paani Foundation” aims to liberate the country (especially Maharashtra) from the droughts that have affected the indigenous people for decades. The foundation trains, mobilizes and educates people in rural and urban areas to tackle problems themselves. 3Deepika padukone

The ‘Live Love Laugh Foundation’ was established in 2015 by lead actress Deepika Padukone. The goal of the organization is to raise awareness of mental health to make it more credible while reducing the stigma that surrounds it. The foundation was founded as a result of Deepika’s personal experiences which caused immense anxiety and depression in her life. 4Salman khan

Salman Khan started his own non-governmental organization under the name of ‘Being Human Foundation’ in 2007. The organization is actively working to address education and health issues in the country for disadvantaged people. 5Gul Panag

‘The Col. Shamsher Singh ‘is led by former Miss India Gul Panag. The organization is focused on raising awareness of the current threat of female feticide and drug addiction. Gul Panag is one of the core team members of the organization working closely with government agencies to fulfill the mission of the foundation. 6Nandita Das

Nandita Das is a well-known actor and director in the Indian film industry, who was appointed director of the Childrens Film Society of India in 2009. Nandita runs an organization called “Leapfrog” which makes commercials to support different social causes. 7Rahul bose

Giving climate change the importance it deserves, actor Rahul Bose created “The Foundation”. It is an NGO created to raise awareness about climate change and other factors that impoverish the environment. The motto of the organization is to make people aware of the importance of natural resources and how they can help to preserve them. 8Shabana Azmi

Seasoned actress Shabana Azmi leads the “Mijwan Welfare Society” to provide financial freedom and education to women across the country. Not only that, according to the company’s website, their mission is “to inspire, equip and empower rural citizens with the tools to catalyze change within their own communities.” 9Chahrukh Khan

The Shahrukh Khan Meer Foundation, which was founded in 2013, focuses on creating a safe and free environment for women. Along with this, the main purpose of this foundation is to serve and empower acid attack survivors to rebuild their lives and live courageously. tenSushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen started the “I Am Foundation” in 2009. The organization works around various issues that continue to trouble society with a mission to strengthen the nation and inspire more donations within communities .

