My ethnicity was a failure to get me to work in Bollywood: ‘Axone’ actor Lin Laishram

The “narrow view” of the Hindi film industry for artists in the Northeast has resulted in fewer opportunities for actors like her, said “Axon” star Lin Laishram, who believes it is about time that Bollywood stops stereotyping locals.

After a series of appearances in films like ” Mary Kom ”, ” Umrika ” and ” Rangoon ” by Vishal Bhardwaj (2017), the Manipur-born actor rose to fame with the comedy-drama of the ‘last year’ ‘Axone’ ‘.

Laishram said that while the appreciation made her happy, it came to her after a nearly decade-long struggle in the industry, which is still learning to be more inclusive.

“My ethnicity has been my biggest struggle in the industry, a setback to find me a job. I have so many friends who are established now with whom I studied theater, did theater … They do a lot more work than I do right now. If I have two auditions per month, they have 15-20. It’s easier for them to get roles, ” the actor told PTI. “ We have IAS officials, sports figures, writers … But when you come to Bollywood, their idea and their view of our people becomes narrow and is reflected in the cast. It’s annoying, ”she added.

Laishram, 35, grew up in Imphal on a Hindi film regime until the Revolutionary Peoples Front, a militant separatist group, banned the showing of Bollywood films in Manipur in 2000.

The actor was fascinated by the films but also felt a ‘disconnection’ due to the lack of on-screen representation of artists from the Northeast.

The only actor they bonded with was actor Danny Denzongpa, originally from Sikkim. Bollywood, for us, was larger than life. It was impossible to even dream of working there, it was the level of disconnection we felt. We weren’t that fluent in Hindi, we weren’t alike. “The only person we bonded with was Danny. He looked like us but he was so good with his Hindi, he sounded like any other actor of his time. We felt he looked more like them than us because he didn’t have an accent. ” After archery training at Tata Archery Academy, Jamshedpur, Laishram moved to Mumbai in 2001 for his studies, but acting was still a distant dream.

She then became a professional model and moved to New York City in 2006, where she realized she wanted to become an actress. Laishram enrolled at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City and then moved to Mumbai in 2011.

In Mumbai, she joined the theater troupes of actors Naseeruddin Shah and Neeraj Kabi. Even then, people struggled to pick me into roles. I knew from the start that it wouldn’t be easy. Someone had to take this chance and trust me so that I could be successful. Vishal Bhardwaj took this chance and chose me for “Rangoon”. The space he gave me was one of respect. I really needed it, ” she said. Laishram played Mema, an Indian patriot and INA agent in ‘Rangoon’, which she sees as a major starting point.

But far and little good work has been done for the actor, who would continue to receive casting calls to play a “spa girl or waiter” in the initial phase of his career.

“I always put my foot down, not because there is anything wrong with playing these roles, but it should mean something. I cannot be there to fill the space in the frame. We shouldn’t be stereotypical. Refusing to work was not easy for Laishram because with every cliché role she refuses, she wastes her time and money. You start to question your own choices, even if you do the right thing. It confuses you, makes you doubt yourself. A Delhi girl would think of a Kareena Kapoor or an Anushka Sharma. It’s “that’s probably how they did it, so I’m going to do the same.” But I didn’t see any actor from the Northeast (on screen) who looked like us. I had no other steps to follow. To learn that if you play smaller roles it will lead to something big, I didn’t have that luxury, ”she said. What also makes Laishram’s journey more difficult, she said, is the weight of people’s expectations at home. “When you come from a small town, a lot of people have high expectations of you. They don’t realize how hard a person has to struggle. Turning down work has not been easy. ”Laishram, however, is certain that she does not want to work out of“ pity ”for her struggles. The actor hopes that the least Bollywood can do is become democratic so that everyone has an equal chance at success without their identity deciding their privilege. “I just want a fair chance. I should get what I deserve. If you have 100 auditions, I want to adapt to those. All I ask is this fair chance, ” she added.

