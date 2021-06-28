Kimberley Walsh gives birth to third son | Entertainment





Kimberley Walsh gave birth to her third child last month. The former Girls Aloud star and husband Justin Scott welcomed their son Nate Jackson – a brother to Bobby, six and four-year-old Cole – into the world on May 28, and though the 39-year-old singer had to be induced 10 days earlier after doctors detected antibodies in a routine blood test, she was thankful she had had her sweetest job so far. She told the new number to OK! magazine: “In a way, it was the perfect job. I have the most amazing birth video Justin has made of me watching it come out. “It was an amazing experience. I wouldn’t say Justin enjoyed it but he didn’t find this one too embarrassing! Previously there was always a drama, so this time I managed to push it back by three hits because I focused everything on it. “I think Justin still feels a little helpless but he really kicks in when the baby comes along. The boys keep telling him, daddy, you’re so good with babies, were you like that with us?” “ Kimberley finds things “a little easier” with Nate than with her older sons and is delighted with the help Bobby and Cole have been since their brother came into their lives. She said, “I’m doing really well. It’s a little easier the third time around because you know what you’re doing. At first I was like, Oh, my God, I can’t even remember what to do. But now I can’t even imagine he’s not there. “The two-year age gap was tough with Bobby and Cole, and there were a lot of tough times. But now they’re older, they’re more useful than anything else. “A few mornings, they just got up, Bobby made them breakfast and they put on their uniforms!” But Kimberley and Justin have decided their family is complete now, even though their sons disagree. She said: “We decided that Nate would be our last baby, although Bobby tried it on with Justin and said, ‘I think we might need one more!’ I’m like ‘Bobs, it was over!’ “This age gap is lovely and with the age that I am, if I were to have another one, it would have to be soon enough and it won’t happen! Me and Justin we said yesterday that two do not just seemed not enough for some reason, but now our family feels whole. “I didn’t want it to be just the two boys constantly competing against each other. With my sister Sally having three boys and another boy on the way, we were going to have a crew of seven!”

