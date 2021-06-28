Entertainment
Hollywood dementia stories highlight impact of dementia as prevalence rises
By Susanna Granieri | June 28, 2021
As the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease increases, so does its impact on young people. Raising awareness has proven difficult, but award-winning Hollywood films have stepped forward to show the terrifying intricacies and flaws of living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
The main cause of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, a terminal neurodegenerative disease affecting a in nine in the United States aged 65 and over, and nearly three-quarters of those 75 and over. And for most people diagnosed, there is often a network of friends and family who are also living with the impacts of the disease.
As Alzheimer’s disease grows more widespread faster, it touches the lives of more and more young people. A report from 2017 found that one in four caregivers are between oneaged 18 to 34, and a sixth of them are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. As the population affected by dementia grows, Hollywood is starting to find ways to keep pace, tell stories that reflect their varied and long-term experiences, these stories can educate the audience about the disease towards fight against stigma many people with experience diagnosed with dementia.
This year the actor Anthony Hopkins just won an Oscar for The father, a movie where a man (Hopkins) refuses his daughter’s help as she gets older. Soon he began to doubt himself and those around him, as the fabric of his reality began to shift. Meanwhile, Supernova, starring Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth, is a romantic drama featuring a couple facing the trials and tribulations of being diagnosed with dementia, released in 2021 and to critical acclaim. On the more sinister side, Rosamund Pike (Marla Grayson), Dianne Wiest (Jennifer Peterson) and Peter Dinklage (Roman Lunyov) star in the care-focused feature I Care a Lot, in which Grayson is a con artist who fights for the guardianship of the elderly and places them in care institutions and retirement homes in order to monetize their assets once they are no longer in control; in the Petersons case, Grayson told the court she suffered from dementia and was confused, using that narrative to catalyze her profits.
The films in our mainstream media, as well as the celebrities who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, help raise awareness and, ultimately, through education and familiarity, de-stigmatize the disease, more support and understanding for those who are diagnosed.
Tony Hawk, a 51-year-old former skateboarder who was a media fixture in the early 2000s, lost his mother Nancy, 94, to Alzheimer’s disease in December 2019.
He is part of a new generation of Alzheimer’s disease advocates working to educate young people through channels like social media.
Hawks’ mother was diagnosed 10 years ago. He was talking at the Chocolate Jubilee of the Alzheimer’s Association in 2019 to share his personal struggles against the effects of Alzheimer’s disease on families; she died about two months later. On his social media pages, Hawk wrote articles describing his battle with the disease, but he did not exploit his death, but rather his life.
At the end of his Instagram Publish, after asking his followers and loved ones to celebrate his life, he added Before I Forget: f * ck Alzheimers, give it to @hilarityforcharity.
HFC was founded in 2012, then known as Hilarity for Charity, by actor Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller.. They started the association after Miller’s mother was diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. The mission of HFCs is to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, to increase and create brain health education tools by expanding their accessibility, to provide in-house care to those who need it but don’t. cannot afford it, and generally to reinvest the profits in research on the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease.
It seems there are few things that make people more uncomfortable than talking about brain health in general, Rogen said. Strangely, of all the things I’m talking about [its the] the most taboo and what makes people the most uncomfortable.
Miller said Be patient that society would be stronger and would benefit from confronting our mortalities and the realities that we might face in our lifetime.
Rogens’ outreach efforts via HFC, as well as stories from Hollywood reaching the general public like The Father, Supernova, and I Care a Lot strive to create a cultural shift to incorporate our perception of this extremely common disease, in the hopes of helping people understand the widespread impacts of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
The more people there are talking about it, rather than thinking it is taboo or uncomfortable as Rogen described it and think there is a need in our mainstream media to raise awareness, to help educate about disease.
We just need to keep talking about Alzheimer’s disease, Miller said. The more families, caregivers and people with Alzheimer’s talk about it, the more we can destigmatize it.
