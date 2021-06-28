Sky improves on-set security policies following UK MeToo scandal – The Hollywood Reporter





The #MeToo scandals that erupted on UK television, sparked by accusations of sexual harassment and bullying by Doctor Who star Noel Clarke and, more recently, allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Charlie Hanson, have forced a British industry giant and a production house to put new policies in place. Sky, the TV giant owned by Comcast, and its production arm Sky Studios have unveiled a series of newly improved on-set safeguards for its shows, which have been sent to its production partners with a reiteration of current policies. . New policies being introduced include: Require each production to have an appointed backup representative, who will support the production with information on policies and routes to report issues

Mandatory Respect in the Workplace Training: Anyone working on a Sky production, including cast and crew, will have to complete a mandatory online training module, Respect in the Workplace, which details the level behavior that we expect in the workplace. ScreenSkills training will also be mandatory and we are exploring options with ScreenSkills regarding unscripted productions.

Prominently display the means by which people can report concerns on set and around the workplace

Anonymous exit questions that anyone can complete at the end of all productions “We are convinced that Sky has already put in place the right policies on our sets, but recent events have shown us that we can and should do more”, Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky UK, and Jane Millichip, Sky Studios’ director of content, wrote in a blog post on Monday outlining the new procedures. “We believe that the cast and crew of every production commissioned or produced by Sky and Sky Studios have the right to work in a safe and supportive environment,” they added. “Now is the time for all of us to take a firm stand and make sure there is no ambiguity about the behaviors, work culture and professional standards that we expect from our productions. “ While several production houses and broadcasters highlighted their own internal safeguards, there have been increasing demands for the creation of an independent body covering film, television and theater. BAFTA recently backed Time Up UK by calling for a high-level summit to address the “urgent need” for an industry-wide approach when it comes to responding to allegations of bullying and harassment .







