Axone actor Lin Laishram says Bollywood’s “narrow view” means fewer opportunities for Northeast-Entertainment News actors, Firstpost

Lin Laishram said that while the appreciation of her role in Axon made her happy, it came to her after a nearly decade-long struggle in the industry, which is still learning to be more inclusive.

The “narrow view” of the Hindi film industry for artists in the Northeast has resulted in fewer opportunities for actors like her, says Axon star Lin Laishram, who thinks it’s high time Bollywood stopped stereotyping locals.

After a series of appearances in films like Mary Kom, Omrikaand that of Vishal Bhardwaj Rangoon(2017), the Manipur-born actor rose to fame with last year’s comedy-drama Axon.

“My ethnicity has been my biggest struggle in the industry, a setback to find a job. I have so many friends who are established now with whom I studied theater, did theater … They do a lot more work than I do right now. If I have two auditions in a month, they have 15-20. It’s easier for them to get roles, “the actor told PTI.

“We have IAS officers, sports figures, writers … But when you come to Bollywood, their idea and their vision of our people shrinks and is reflected in the cast. It’s boring,” he said. she added.

Laishram, 35, grew up in Imphal on a Hindi film regime until the Revolutionary Peoples Front, a militant separatist group, banned the showing of Bollywood films in Manipur in 2000.

The actor was fascinated by films but also felt a “disconnect” due to the lack of on-screen representation of artists from the Northeast.

The only actor they bonded with was actor Danny Denzongpa, originally from Sikkim.

“Bollywood, for us, was larger than life. It was impossible to even dream of working there, it was the level of disconnection we felt. We didn’t speak Hindi as fluently, we didn’t look alike.

“The only person we were sort of connected with was Danny. He looked like us but he was so good with his Hindi, he sounded like any other actor of his time. We felt he looked more like them than he was. to us because he had no accent. “

After training in archery at Tata Archery Academy, Jamshedpur, Laishram moved to Mumbai in 2001 for his studies, but playing the role was still a distant dream.

She then became a professional model and moved to New York City in 2006, where she realized she wanted to become an actress. Laishram enrolled at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City and then moved to Mumbai in 2011.

In Mumbai, she joined the theater troupes of actors Naseeruddin Shah and Neeraj Kabi.

“Even back then people had a hard time getting me to role play. I knew from the start that it wouldn’t be easy. Someone had to take this chance and trust me so that I could be successful. Vishal Bhardwaj took this chance and threw me for Rangoon. The space he gave me was one of respect. I really needed it, ”she said.

Laishram played Mema, an Indian patriot and INA agent in Rangoon, which she considers a major step.

But far and little good work has been done for the actor, who would continue to receive casting calls to play a “spa girl or waiter” in the initial phase of his career.

“I always put my foot down, not because there is something wrong with playing those roles, but it should mean something. I can’t be there to fill the space in the frame. We can’t. shouldn’t be stereotypical. “

Refusing to work has not been easy for Laishram because with every cliché role she refuses, she wastes her time and money.

“You start to question your own choices, even if you are doing the right thing. It confuses you, makes you doubt yourself. A Delhi girl would have a Kareena Kapoor or an Anushka Sharma to think about. How likely they are. did, so I’m going to do the same. ”

“But I didn’t see any Northeast (onscreen) actor who looked like us. I had no other footsteps to follow. To learn that if you do smaller roles, it will lead to something. big thing, I didn’t have that luxury, ”she said.

What also makes Laishram’s journey more difficult, she said, is the weight of people’s expectations at home.

“When you come from a small town, a lot of people have high expectations of you. They don’t realize how hard a person has to struggle. Turning down a job hasn’t been easy.”

Laishram, however, is certain that she does not want to work out of “pity” for her struggles.

The actor hopes that the least Bollywood can do is become democratic so that everyone has an equal chance at success without their identity deciding their privilege.

“I just want a fair chance. I should get what I deserve. If you do 100 auditions, I want to be fit for those. All I ask is that fair chance,” she said. added.